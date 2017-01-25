Laura + Adam

Italian and American influences

set this country house wedding apart…

PHOTOGRAPHY BY ADAM RUMBLE PHOTOGRAPHY

adamrumble.co.uk

Who knew that a first date in an old pub with a leaking ceiling would be so successful? “I remember him pointing out a really posh restaurant and telling me that if we made it to a second date he’d take me there. Luckily his great banter is one of the things that attracted me to him in the first place!” laughs Laura. And while all the bets were on Adam proposing in a scenic spot during the American road trip they had planned, he refused to bow to the pressure and made Heathrow Terminal 2 his choice instead!

“Unbeknown to me as we moved forward in the check in queue Adam was shuffling along on one knee behind me! He’d had a speech prepared about this being a journey of a lifetime and that there was no one else he’d want to spend his life with. The ring was his late grandmother’s and we then chose a ring together while we were in America.”

The journey to find this bride’s perfect dress wasn’t quite so plain sailing, though. “I tried on about 40 dresses without any of them raising a smile before I visited Krystle Brides in Bath. Krystle was really helpful and she picked out ‘the one’.

“It was a fit and flare, Italian lace dress called ‘Eliana’ by Ronald Joyce.”

“It had a low back, V-neck and absolutely beautiful jewel details that could be clipped onto the back of the dress. I added them in the evening for a special sparkle during our first dance.”

The bride also sourced her single-tier, lace appliqué veil from Krystle Brides. She turned to her recently married sister-in-law for her Roland Cartier gold strappy sandals, which doubled up as her something borrowed, and added diamante pearl drop earrings.

“Adam and his groomsmen wore peacock-lined blue suits from Moss Bross paired with ivory waistcoats. The groomsmen wore powder pink TM Lewin ties to match my maids while Adam’s was pale blue to stand out. He looked very handsome! I’d played the moment I would walk down the aisle over and over in my head, looking forward to Adam turning to look back at me. On the day he was so worried he would cry he kept his eyes to the front, but when I reached his side he reacted just like I’d imagined!”

The bride was attended by four bridesmaids who wore powder pink chiffon, floor-length gowns with pleated skirts. They teamed them with gold Grecian sandals, friendship knot stud earrings and pearl beaded bracelets which the bride gifted to her best girls on the day. “The day before, we all visited The Beauty Rooms in Nailsea for lash extensions and French manicures. Ami Hills then did our makeup for the day and Karla Wide Mobile Hairdresser styled our hair.”

The couple’s civil ceremony took place in the beautiful Orangery at St Audries Park, Somerset, and featured a reading from ‘The Princess and the Frog’. “We both loved it being read by Adam’s sister,” smiles Laura.

“And when they pronounced us as husband and wife we kissed and high fived – I don’t think anyone was expecting that!”

The speeches followed before the wedding breakfast began, with the groom sharing embarrassing tales about each bridesmaid before his best men offered a rhyming speech and slide show!

“Our country house venue looked beautiful with our blush and gold colour scheme. We used lots of ruscus, an Italian foliage, to create a rustic and romantic Italian theme, featuring the leaves in an ornamental wreath hung from the balcony. We also introduced an American twist in a nod to our road trip engagement, so the table plan was made from USA maps cut into hearts and mounted onto a vintage mirror.” Strawberry Sorbet supplied their peony pink wreath invitations which inspired their décor on the day.

“I spent countless evenings researching wedding decorations using Wedding

Ideas real weddings as my main source of inspiration. We cut a hole in a globe to use as our card box; added selfie sticks to each table and wrapped fairy lights around the pillars in the Great Hall. I even painted giant L & A letters to stand in the venue’s gorgeous replace.”

Laura Connelly of The Pink Peony in Bristol supplied everything from our silk ribbon bouquets to the huge wreath and gold urn table centres. “She used giant blush and ivory peonies, roses and lots of ruscus and foliage. The moment I saw them I almost burst into tears, they were perfect!” Adam’s sister Camilla stepped in to make their three-tier wedding cake featuring carrot and walnut, red velvet and lemon drizzle flavours.

No strangers to adventure, Adam and Laura headed to Peru and Mexico for their honeymoon, booked with Tucan Tours. “We climbed Inca ruins, trekked to Machu Picchu and slept in the rainforest! We then flew to Mexico for all-inclusive luxury at Secret Silversands Riviera Maya. Our swim-out ocean front room was paradise!”

V E N U E St Audries Park, Somerset

D R E S S Ronald Joyce at Krystle Brides, Bath

B R I D E S M A I D D R E S S E S H&M

G R O O M Moss Bross

S H O E S Roland Cartier

I N V I T A T I O N S Strawberry Sorbet

F L O W E R S The Pink Peony, Bristol

H O N E Y M O O N Tucan Tours