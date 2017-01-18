Say hello to the NEW A4 February Issue of Wedding Ideas!
Inside this issue…
- Luxury prizes worth £5,000 plus, to be won inside including your wedding dress, honeymoons, a spa break,health package and more!
- Bigger A4 size and even more beautiful content including stunning real weddings and couples, style file inspiration, the biggest bridal competitions and what’s HOT for 2017 in our Social Edit…
- This Month get your FREE health and beauty guide inside including your bridal beauty regime countdown, beauty secrets from our real brides and some easy additions to boost your inner wellbeing to the max!
- We talk bridal style with head Designer at Justin Alexander, Toni Mentel
- Our mood board of the month shows you how to inject Pantone colour of the year into your big day…
- Brand NEW styled bridal accessories: This issue is all about statement Ear Candy and finding THE ring style to suit you!
- Boho bride? Follow our step by step to creating your own elegant flower crown!
- TIERS of Joy: CAKES – How many tiers will you need?
- Embrace the bounty of the season…Magenta & Mulberry are a match made in heaven for a statement wintery wedding.
What to look out for in the January issue…
BRIDAL COMPETITIONS
WIN a £500 voucher for little-mistress.com
WIN bridal and mother of the bride shoes worth up to £250
WIN your Gatsby-style wedding dress by True Brides worth over £1,100!
WIN a two-night spa retreat with Champneys worth £750
WIN your Greek honeymoon to Skiathos worth over £1,000!
WIN a magical minimoon in exotic Marrakech worth £500
WIN a charming moorland minimoon on Dartmoor worth £500
FEATURED WEDDINGS
KEELEY & STUART
RUSTIC AND ROMANTIC / Outdoor ceremony and barn reception
CHARLOTTE & JAMIE
CHATEAU CHIC / Three-day extravaganza in France
LAURA & ADAM
BLUSHING BRIDE / Country house wedding with Italian style
GRACE & JAMES
YOUNG LOVE / Vintage pastels, pretty flowers and a marquee
SARAH & TOM
ALL THAT GLITTERS / Blush,silver and gold bring this big day to life
HANNAH & CALUM
SUMMER LOVING / Surrey celebration with a few showers
JESSICA & JORDAN
FREE SPIRITS / Wild at hear, handmade wedding
KATHERINE & MATTHEW
JUST PEACHY / Peach and grey Surrey wedding
FFION & TJ
PEARLS AND PINK / The bride who won her dress with Wedding Ideas!
VICTORIA & MATTHEW
TRADITIONAL FAIRYTALE / Yorkshire castle wedding
SURF’S UP
SURF’S UP / Indian silk and a tipi on a devon beach
LAURA & ADRIAN
A TALE OF TWO COUNTRIES / Islington Metal works eclectic reception
PLANNING
GET YOUR GUESTS INVOLVED
WORD PERFECT – MODERN READINGS
2017 WEDDING RECEPTION CHIC
BERRY BRIGHTS INSPIRED SHOOT
HOW WILL I PAY FOR MY WEDDING? BUDGET QUESTIONS ANSWERED!
TRENDS
A CELEBRATION OF LACE!
STYLISH BRIDE MUST-HAVES
HEELS VS FLATS
SIGNATURE COLLECTION BY JUSTIN ALEXANDER
TRAVEL
GREAT ESCAPES. RAINFOREST, REEF OR ROMANTIC?
HONEYMOON HOTLIST. SORTED
HOTTING UP IN GRENADA
LOVE NESTS. ULTIMATE ROMANTIC GETAWAYS
SARDINIA DIVE IN WITH DELPHINA HOTELS AND RESORTS
Profile