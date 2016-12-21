Say hello to the brand NEW A4 January Issue of Wedding Ideas!
Inside this issue…
- Bigger size and even more beautiful content including stunning real weddings and couples, style file inspiration, the biggest bridal competitions and what’s HOT for 2017 in our Social Edit…
- A Walk On The Wild Side: For the love of weddings shares RECEPTION style secrets with a nature trail New Year approach.
- Our must-have big day BEAUTY list to freshen up your kit for EVERY bride and budget.
- Brand NEW styled bridal accessories: For the first NEW look issue we turn our attention to your finishing touches, Deco style!
- Difficulty choosing colours for the day? Stay on trend with our Pantone palette detail PICKS, perfect for a spring wedding…
- Expert TIPS by our cover photographer Anna Fowler on how to create a natural and less posed look for your wedding pics!
- Newly engaged? Starting with the venue..source your style and where to wed in 2017 and beyond!
What to look out for in the January issue…
BRIDAL COMPETITIONS
WIN beautiful bridesmaids dresses by Chi Chi London worth £500!
WIN four maids dresses with Frock and Frill worth £1,000!
WIN A luxury honeymoon escape to Cambodia worth £2,500!
FEATURED WEDDINGS
ALEXA & JAMIE
LAID-BACK AND LOVED UP / A tipi wedding with a festival vibe
JAIME & BLAKE
HOMESPUN HEAVEN / A south African farm family wedding
EMMEE & DANNY
RUSTIC ROMANCE OVERSEAS / Dreamy Cyprus wedding
ANOUSKA & GREG
TWINKLE, TWINKLE / Glamorous winter wonderland theme
CARA & NICHOLAS
ROMANTIC GLOW / Burgundy barn wedding by candlelight
DANIELLE & MARK
VINTAGE COUNTRY CHARM / Hampshire barn wedding
ANDREW & LOUISE
TO HAVE AND TO HOLD / Vintage elegance in Warwickshire
AMY & RYAN
ROMANTIC BARN STYLE / Blush and gold Somerset ceremony
SAMANTHA & THOMAS
FLORAL FLOURISH / Country House in Nottinghamshire
WILL & JESS
CLASSIC AND CONTEMPORARY / A wonderful west sussex wedding
TONI & STEPHEN
HAUTE COUTURE / White,gold and Galia Lahav gown
PLANNING
SMELL SCENTSATIONAL WITH YOUR WEDDING DAY PERFUME
STYLES SET TO STAR IN 2017 WEDDINGS
SALT TO CLAY: DECADENT DETAILS IN AN UNTAMED SETTING
FEAST YOUR EYES ON…CAKES IN BLOOM
GOURMET GRAZING TO TRANSFORM YOUR MENU
TRENDS
FROM FASHION TO FLOWERS AND TINY CAKES…
CREATE OUR COVER BRIDE STYLE
A FEELING ABOUT FLOWER WALLS
STEPHANIE ALLIN NEW COLLECTION FOR MODERN BRIDES
BLACK IS THE NEW PINK / DARING DRESS DESIGNERS
TRAVEL
MARRY ABROAD? THE MOST EXCLUSIVE LOCATIONS TO PICK
HONEYMOON HOTLIST. SORTED
LOVE IN LISBON
WEST INDIES WIND DOWN BY THE EDITOR
MAKE YOURS A MINIMOON / FOUR FANTASTIC UK VENUES AND DESTINATIONS
Profile