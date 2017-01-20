Whimsical florals and fabrics, relaxed photographs and crowd-pleasing reception details will have everyone radiating happiness, including you!

(Inspired pop-up artisan food and drinks vans add a festival-feel to your reception celebrations. For long farmhouse or rustic bench style tables,forgo single centrepieces for one continuous elegant floral garland)

Tucked away down Tea Garden Lane by the edge of the woods, The Beacon is a picture postcard of whimsical, rustic romance. A beautifully refurbished country house with stunning views and endless gardens, The Beacon is full of character and charm for a relaxed and intimate celebration. A little bit like home, but better with cosy corners, snugs and stylish interiors, The Beacon is the ultimate house party, wonderful for an exclusive-use wedding of feasting, partying and fun.

(On a day that’s all about the two of you, remember to take a romantic moment alone together. Beautiful bouquets can be just as romantic paired back and subtle if that style suits the look and feel of the bride and the day)

The Beacon has such an organic natural vibe which also really suits Susan Arnold’s style of photography which is romantic, hazy and very dreamy. We were really keen to take elements of this and translate it into the wedding styling/flowers etc for the shoot.

( Let your hair down and relax. Try not to feel awkward in photographs – relaxed,happy pictures in the moment are the ones you want and with look back and treasure!)

Set within seventeen acres of gardens, woodlands and lakes and perched high on the ridge overlooking Happy Valley, this former Arts and Crafts private residence has breath-taking views all year round. With options to take over the run of the house and grounds for the day, The Beacon is fully licensed for weddings and offers a naturally abundant and generous home to celebrate in!

SUPPLIERS

F L O R I S T Darling & Wild

www.darlingandwild.co.uk

01892 614851 / 07740 721883 Darling & Wild01892 614851 / 07740 721883

M A K E U P Louise Large

www.louisemakeup.co.uk

07732856728 Louise Large07732856728

C A L L I G R A P H E R Judy Broad

www.judybroadcalligraphy.co.uk Judy Broad

07775 715798

B R I D A L G O W N S Froufrou Bridal Boutique

www.froufroubride.co.uk Froufrou Bridal Boutique

01892 541381

P H O T O G R A P H E R Susan Arnold

www.susanarnold.co.uk Susan Arnold

07985 176061

A C C E S S O R I E S My Fayre Favourite

www.myfayrefavourite.co.uk My Fayre Favourite

07843084016

CAKE