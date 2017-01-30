INSPIRED SHOOT

A QUINTESSENTIALLY ENGLISH GARDEN IN BLUSH AND GREY…

STYLING + DESIGN One Stylish Day

PHOTOGRAPHY Kate McCarthy Photography

The inspiration was to create the feel of an overgrown English garden enhanced by soft english pastels and enchanting antique tableware. This is a pure, natural look scheme with a lightness of touch and sensual undertones. A sense of innocence is heightened by the lush green backdrop, abundance of British wild florals with creeping foliage and ripening fruit.

This bride is feminine yet subtle with romance. The English garden offers a grand rather than overly girly theme. A base of pale grey linen is layered with a soft, silk table runner in an icy blush tone. Organic and irregular crockery is draped with silk blush napkins for a laid back feel and contrasted with antique silver crockery. Cut glassware and candlesticks allow free flowing light.

Flowers have escaped from their usual positions on tables or pedestals to spread across the floor, climbing and trailing up and around the table. Dainty poppies, ruffling garden roses and delicately scented sweetpea are mixed in with foliage picked from the hedgerows with touches of dove grey senecio foliage and silver speckled poppy heads. All the blooms are grown in Cheshire and arranged in a loose and ethereal manner to add softness and romance to the table, with trailing foliage weaving in between the heightening candles and vintage chunky cut glassware.

Handwritten calligraphy on vellum stock is innovative and trend focused while still elegant and timeless. Continuity of textures and materials ensures the day feels fully co-ordinated and effortlessly styled; vellum pouches (to complement invitations) are filled with a handful of sugar lilac petals for confetti and displayed in antique silver hinged boxes like antique sweet caddy’s.

A simple and elegant duo of white wedding cakes is understated and chic. Single flowers and fruit adornments encourage us to appreciate the simplicity and contrast in textures.