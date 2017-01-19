INSPIRED SHOOT

A BAROQUE STYLE TABLE IN JEWEL TONES…

STYLING + DESIGN One Stylish Day

PHOTOGRAPHY Kate McCarthy Photography

For the bride unafraid to break with tradition, ornaments and dramatic lustrous colours jewel a baroque style tablescape. Blood velvet roses add sensuality to the theme and cut ripened figs symbolise luxury and an old world extravagance. Layer on dark hued colours for linens, crockery and chairs. Candlelight adds a beautiful softness to this palette and brass details ensure the overall look is warming and inviting…

Pair this look with an overly embellished gown, floral headpiece and a bold lip colour to accent the element of rich elegance with a little attitude.

A base of black and ink layered with navy, deep mauve and dusky shades to highlight. The tablescape includes black crockery, gold cutlery and dark, elegant glassware with an abundance of trailing moody blooms. Table linens are long enough to trail and billow.

A subtle way to bring in pattern, texture and colour. A soft washed indigo cake is dramatic and beautifully bleak in detail. This colour combination is mirrored on the stationery with white allowing the indigo watercolour to pop. A clean, simple font completes the look. Stationery is the first visual your guests have of the day and this will give a glimpse into a day that is going to be fashion forward, bold and creative.

Seasonal foliage trail along the table with flower heads dotted between. The foliage is placed around the table decor to create a beautifully intertwined and expressive table runner.

Green fern leaves and seeded grasses are laid as a runner down the centre of the table, interspersed with dramatic dahlia heads in oxblood and merlot reds. With such a moody colour palette it is important that texture is introduced to the overall look, so deep purple-black dill and cornflower heads are nestled amongst the foliage.

A variety of petal sizes and shades create a beautiful style feature for confetti. Large, deep coloured petals and sweet rose buds are particularly beautiful – displayed in geometric brass vases.