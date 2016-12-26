Hanging hearts, you’ve got company! Here are seven of our favourite hanging decorations that will give your wedding venue the wow-factor…

Honeycombs and pom poms in their traditional forms are beautiful, but why not embrace quirkier folded paper designs? These concertina paper circles in a fusion of colours will create a textural and colourful feature, perfect for contemporary receptions. Try these fan paper garlands for a similar look.

Hanging decorations don’t solely need to be decorative. Why not string up a line of photographs in place of a seating plan? Or add a personal element and tell the story of your relationship so far? You can get creative with this one!

Here at Wedding Ideas HQ, we are big fans of beautiful backdrops. But why stop at the beams, when you can add streamers or hanging chains of hearts like these? Small and lightly coloured for subtlety, they add the perfect fairytale element. For a less feminine but still super pretty option, you’ll love these gold circle chains.

If you’ll be holding any part of your day outdoors, even if it’s only the drinks reception, make sure you decorate that space too. Suspended antique picture frames among honeycombs and bunting create a dramatic area. They also double up as a fantastic DIY photo booth!

No list of inspiration for your hanging decorations would be complete without beloved bunting. Make it yourself, enlist the help of crafty family and friends, or purchase it. Any which way, you can vary the fabrics, prints and materials used to suit your venue and theme. Check out how to make your own gold dipped feather bunting right here.

For a star-studded reception with a difference, make it exactly that! Showcase high ceilings and quirky architectural details by cascading a series of stars from the roof (grab yours here!). The understated white bunting adds shape to this hanging centrepiece without distracting from the star of the show, if you’ll pardon the pun.

Don’t forget that your hanging decorations can serve a purpose as well as looking pretty! If your venue allows, hang a romantic trail of candles in jam jars to guide your guests from area to area once night has fallen.

