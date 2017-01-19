P H O T O G R A P H Y Amy B Photography and Eleanor Jane Photography

It’s a given that your wedding day will be a rollercoaster of emotions, so why not style it to match with a funfair reception theme?

We’ve seen some fantastic featured weddings with reception themes that celebrate summer fete style. Why not turn it up a notch by going for a full-on funfair theme complete with garden games, sweet stalls and maybe even a ferris wheel – a girl can dream, right?Antique carnival and funfair sets and props make fantastic backdrops for photographs in place of a traditional photobooth. Large sized features like these can also help to define and give character to open spaces – perfect if you’ll be saying “I do” in a garden, tipi or marquee.

Make your wedding the most fun day ever with this funfair reception theme. And let’s be honest, that’s what everyone is hoping for, your guests included. Here’s everything you need to bring this funfair reception theme to life…

If there’s one staple of a summer fete or fair, it’s bunting. Make sure your wedding features lots of it, strung up from the ceilings, between trees outdoors, across the backs of your chairs. We love multicoloured, patterned and floral prints best, but you can co-ordinate bunting to suit your theme. And remember, it’s not only available in triangle shapes…

One of the reasons funfairs are so popular with children is the riot of colour that they so often entail. Echo this in your smaller details by choosing rainbow striped straws, paper bags and even chair ties for a big impact. These rainbow striped bags make the perfect accompaniment to a sweets stall, dessert table or popcorn stand.

Decorate from top to bottom for the most exciting take on a funfair reception theme. This means draping festoon lighting from the beams, ceiling or trees depending on your venue. Work your way down from there, including suspended jam jars or vases of blooms from eye to waist level and scattered confetti or candles to line the pathways – battery powered candles are a safe option if you don’t want to risk any being upturned or worse, catching your dress.

Channel your funfair reception theme in your food and drink, too. Have candy floss, hot dogs and sweeties galore on offer for guests to pick and mix as they please. Serve cocktails from giant dispensers, add galvanised metal buckets of beer, and have a tray of milk bottles full of flavoured shakes on hand. And don’t forget the cookies!

Some of my favourite decorations from our featured weddings are streamers and tassels. Whether they’re metallic, one coloured or many, they make fabulous additions to jazz up plain chairs, make a feature backdrop for photographs or your cake table, or even to suspend form hoops to form decorative chandeliers. Make them as wild or as tame as you like – you can start by adding these gold tassels to your balloons!