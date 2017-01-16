Wedding anniversaries are a special time for any couple to look back and celebrate the good times that they’ve enjoyed, be that over one year or 50! Of course, we believe that no anniversary is complete without flowers. Did you know that much as each anniversary is marked by certain gifts, there are certain flowers you should pick for each one, too? Here’s what to choose and what those choices mean.
1ST ANNIVERSARY
CARNATION
Young, passionate love and the ties of your lasting vows and commitment.
2ND ANNIVERSARY
LILY OF THE VALLEY
The purity of your blossoming relationship, as well as modesty and devotion.
3RD ANNIVERSARY
SUNFLOWER
Loyalty and fidelity; the strong and warm bond that your marriage has formed.
4TH
GERANIUM
The comforting familiarity of your relationship, as well as the surprises still to come.
ANNAMORGANPHOTOGRAPHY.CO.UK
5TH
DAISY
The centre represents your intense bond and shared experiences while the petals are all of the ways you will grow together.
6TH
CALLA LILY
How far your love has grown and evolved over the last six years.
7TH
FREESIA
Trust and faithfulness.
8TH
LILAC
First love, a chance to look back and reminisce about the sweetness of your first emotions with each other.
9TH
BIRDS OF PARADISE
The magnificence and glamour of marriage, as well as the adventures yet to come together.
10TH
DAFFODIL
Each daffodil represents a separate memory from your ten years of marriage.
11TH
TULIPS
Spring, renewal and rebirth, to show your renewed commitment to each other into your second decade of marriage.
12TH
PEONY
Honour and fortune of a happy and loving relationship
HECTORPHOTO.COM CRAIGPRENTIS.CO.UK
13TH
CHRYSANTHEMUM
While they primarily represent ‘an abundance of love’, chrysanthemums are also thought to bring luck.
14TH
ORCHID
Pure affection, understanding and a more mature charm.
15TH
ROSE
Passion, romance and the beauty of love.
20TH
ASTER
Wisdom and good fortune
EXPRESSION-PHOTOGRAPHY.CO.UK
25TH
IRIS
Royalty! What better way to show your spouse that you still hold them as royalty in your eyes after all these years?
30TH
LILY
Pride, beauty and devotion, regardless of the changes and surprises that the last 30 years may have brought
40TH
GLADIOLUS
Vibrancy, and remembrance of the accumulation of all of the wonderful memories of the last 40 years
50TH
YELLOW ROSES & VIOLETS
The only anniversary that is celebrated with two flowers – the yellow and purple complement each other as perfectly as you and your spouse
S O U R C E S
fromyouflowers.com/flower-resource/aniversary-flowers
flowershopping.com/occasions/anniversary-flowers/Anniversary-flowers
Profile