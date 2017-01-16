Wedding anniversaries are a special time for any couple to look back and celebrate the good times that they’ve enjoyed, be that over one year or 50! Of course, we believe that no anniversary is complete without flowers. Did you know that much as each anniversary is marked by certain gifts, there are certain flowers you should pick for each one, too? Here’s what to choose and what those choices mean.

1ST ANNIVERSARY

CARNATION

Young, passionate love and the ties of your lasting vows and commitment.

2ND ANNIVERSARY

LILY OF THE VALLEY

The purity of your blossoming relationship, as well as modesty and devotion.

3RD ANNIVERSARY

SUNFLOWER

Loyalty and fidelity; the strong and warm bond that your marriage has formed.

4TH

GERANIUM

The comforting familiarity of your relationship, as well as the surprises still to come.

ANNAMORGANPHOTOGRAPHY.CO.UK

5TH

DAISY

The centre represents your intense bond and shared experiences while the petals are all of the ways you will grow together.

6TH

CALLA LILY

How far your love has grown and evolved over the last six years.

7TH

FREESIA

Trust and faithfulness.

8TH

LILAC

First love, a chance to look back and reminisce about the sweetness of your first emotions with each other.

9TH

BIRDS OF PARADISE

The magnificence and glamour of marriage, as well as the adventures yet to come together.

10TH

DAFFODIL

Each daffodil represents a separate memory from your ten years of marriage.

11TH

TULIPS

Spring, renewal and rebirth, to show your renewed commitment to each other into your second decade of marriage.

12TH

PEONY

Honour and fortune of a happy and loving relationship

HECTORPHOTO.COM CRAIGPRENTIS.CO.UK

13TH

CHRYSANTHEMUM

While they primarily represent ‘an abundance of love’, chrysanthemums are also thought to bring luck.

14TH

ORCHID

Pure affection, understanding and a more mature charm.

15TH

ROSE

Passion, romance and the beauty of love.

20TH

ASTER

Wisdom and good fortune

EXPRESSION-PHOTOGRAPHY.CO.UK

25TH

IRIS

Royalty! What better way to show your spouse that you still hold them as royalty in your eyes after all these years?

30TH

LILY

Pride, beauty and devotion, regardless of the changes and surprises that the last 30 years may have brought

40TH

GLADIOLUS

Vibrancy, and remembrance of the accumulation of all of the wonderful memories of the last 40 years

50TH

YELLOW ROSES & VIOLETS

The only anniversary that is celebrated with two flowers – the yellow and purple complement each other as perfectly as you and your spouse

Flowercard.co.uk

S O U R C E S

fromyouflowers.com/flower-resource/aniversary-flowers

flowershopping.com/occasions/anniversary-flowers/Anniversary-flowers