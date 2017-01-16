Pottery Barn’s Style Editor, Courtney Lake, offers six tips for adding classic finishing touches to your winter wedding.

DECOR

Adding a wintery feel to your wedding ceremony or reception can be achieved with a few choice decorations. Pine cones make an excellent natural decorating element and lend a rustic, cozy atmosphere. Spray them silvery grey or rose gold to add a metallic element to your décor. Tea lights placed in jam jars, meanwhile, will give your wedding table a quaint but bucolic look. Single sprigs of holly and mistletoe can be used to decorate place-cards, while wintery branches and berries can be used to decorate the chairs at the ceremony.

FLORALS

Your choice of flowers for the big day can go a long way to giving your wedding a wintery feel. For a classic look, try red roses. White roses, orchids or tulips give a crisp, wintry feel, as do white berries. But don’t feel restrained to a red or white palette – a deep purple or burgundy bouquet will look equally beautiful. And why not hang some mistletoe above the altar for your first kiss?

MULLED WINE

Swapping champagne for mulled wine adds the perfect warming touch to your wedding, and will fill the reception with a yummy aroma. Alternatively, you can go for spiced cider, or have winter-themed cocktails at the reception, with flavours such as cranberry and butterscotch. Trading the bubbly for a mulled beverage is also a budget-saver too since quality champagne isn’t inexpensive!

ACCESSORIES

A wreath symbolising unity is another great way of adding a wintery touch to your wedding. A larger one can be carried by the bride and groom, or a smaller one could be worn as an attractive accessory on the bride or bridesmaid’s outfit. If a wreath isn’t your ideal choice of accessory, why not wear a high-collared shrug or classic white bolero? They’re the perfect accompaniments for a wedding dress, and will keep you warm if you’re planning any outdoor wedding photos.

HAIR AND MAKE UP

You can cleverly incorporate the winter season into your hair and make-up. Reds and greens go beautifully with white – whether that’s your lipstick or a crown of white flowers and red berries. For the more adventurous bride, incorporate small ornaments into your headpiece or veil is a great way to fully embrace the season.

FAVOURS

Giving your guests favors with a winter theme is a great opportunity to get creative, why not think about making mini glitter snow globes, small bottles of cranberry schnapps, or snowflake shaped soap?