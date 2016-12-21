‘Tis the season!! It’s that time of year whether we’re eating it or baking it the classic flavours of christmas are what help us get in the festive spirit and your winter wedding should be no exception! Why not go all out and fashion your very own festive feast dessert table for your big day?! After all, weddings and christmas are both a time for utter indulgence and we have some sweet tooth treats that you and your guests will love!

DECORATIVE CENTREPIECE WREATHS

The christmas wreath is the signature decoration and adornment for this time of year and for an occasion such as a wedding, the perfect edible centrepiece for any celebratory table! For the adults, a cassis laden Meringue with champagne cream and for the more child-like at heart construct a gingerbread wreath by layering your favourite christmas iced biscuits! This one will even be sturdy enough to double up as decor – hang with a coloured piece of chunky ribbon to adorn on doors or above tables.

Olivemagazine.com + bbcgoodfood.com via Pinterest

TIERED SHOWSTOPPER / CAKE ALTERNATIVE

Customising your big day is one of the great pleasures of wedding planning and creating something unique to you! Yet with elements such as your wedding cake, couples often feel constrained to the traditional iced 3 tiered cakes. When it comes to your wedding cake you should feel just as if not more creative with this decision and is the perfect opportunity to share your favourite tastes with your guests or maybe even give them a new experience! If you’re worried about the wow factor, modern desserts will look just as spectacular in height, colour and decoration. This tiered delicate Pavlova adheres to the traditional white wedding look a cake should have and jewelled with ripe raspberries, the contrasting finish is totally elegant, wouldn’t you agree?

FESTIVE SINGLE TIER

Since the one tier wonder has taken centre stage for a lot of modern couples this year, a festive touch on top of your crumbed and buttercream coated cake can go a long way to tempting your guests. Make mini gingerbread houses and scatter with coconut to create the ultimate snowy scene or if your feeling a little more ambitious show off your chocolate craft with a bark effect cake collar of tempered white chocolate.

bbcgoodfood.com via Pinterest + blog.hobbycraft.co.uk via Pinterest

DIY D E S S E R T S

If you’re catering for larger numbers, DIY desserts to be made at the table are a great way to get your guests involved with little effort to set up! Here’s what we propose… Colour a batch of baked meringues with a candy cane stripe and serve alongside lashings of soft billowing cream and handfuls of winter berries for a positively peaked christmas Eaton Mess.

E G G N O G I N S P I R E D

For those of you that have a taste for the traditional thanksgiving tipple and spicy sweetened milk drink feast your eyes on these modern takes on Egg Nog! Welcome your guests into your reception with a warming mug of salted caramel spiked frothy egg nog or alternatively package up festive macaroon favours flavoured with bourbon, vanilla and nutmeg!

thecookierookie.com via Pinterest + stylesweetca.com via Pinterest

FOR THE KIDS

Double up as kids table decor and create a miniature winter wonderland scene to amuse with these snow dusted rice Krispie christmas trees! Fill festive plastic cups with sweets and popcorn for the littler place settings amongst your crowd!

Festive Bakes via Pinterest

FAVOURS

We are avid believers that edible favours are a total fool proof winner with your guests. For your christmas winter wedding, dress warming mugs of hot chocolate with these easy to make gingerbread houses. Maximum impact and minimal cost to make a batch of gingerbread! Alternatively for a slightly more refined style, as we’ve seen the rise of the doughnut wall for 2016, try this festive flavour combo with an orange water icing and rosemary infused sugar dusting…Yum!

lausundaycooks.com + anthropologie.eu via Pinterest