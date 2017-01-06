Warble Entertainment! Cover every stage and aspect of your big day and leave your guests in awe of a truly memorable occasion!

CEREMONY

Let’s start with the ceremony. As the guests are waiting for the bride to arrive it can often feel a little tense (just ask the groom!) and stuffy, so some live musical entertainment here can really help to lift the mood, lighten the atmosphere and set the tone for the rest of the day. There are different options depending on your musical preference and here are 3 of the most popular:

T O P T I P

Book this entertainment to follow into your drinks reception to save money!

DRINKS RECEPTION

if you think about it, this is where the party actually starts. You did the main deed of the day and now it’s time to start celebrating being married with your family and friends. There’s just a matter of your photographs though. You’ve spent a lot of time and money scrubbing up to look the best you ever have and you’ll want the pictures to prove it. But who’s going to get the party started and look after your guests whilst you’re not there? Cue some super entertainment options to the rescue:

T O P T I P

Booking entertainment during your drinks reception will help break the ice and give your guests something to talk about during the wedding breakfast!

WEDDING BREAKFAST



You may think that the food and speeches are entertainment enough during this time and absolutely, if you’ve booked a 5 star gourmet delight for your guests to feast upon and the groom and best man are confident and ready to entertain with their hilarious anecdotes and imaginative speeches then you could be right. If however, you have a nervous groom who hates public speaking, or you’re worried about the table plan and whether your guests will get on then the right entertainment can be a huge help:

Comedy Lookalikes there’s lots of options here from Del Boy to David Brent and they can include interrupting and helping with the speeches to stand up comedy routines.

there’s lots of options here from Del Boy to David Brent and they can include interrupting and helping with the speeches to stand up comedy routines. Surprise Singing Waiters a real show stopper that will produce both laughter and tears. You can choose the style and theme of music from Mariachi to Classical and even Pop or Show tunes.

a real show stopper that will produce both laughter and tears. You can choose the style and theme of music from Mariachi to Classical and even Pop or Show tunes. Pianist they have huge repertoires to suit all tastes and will provide the perfect backdrop to proceedings.

T O P T I P

Remember, the wedding breakfast is the last stop before the evening reception so you want to set the tone and get everyone in the right mood to party!

EVENING RECEPTION

This is a really important part of the day. Not only is it a chance for everyone to let their hair down, the guys to take their jackets off and if it’s going really well wrap their ties around their heads, it’s also the time when you’ll have the most amount of guests and also the last thing everyone will remember from your big day, so here’s some ideas to help make it count!

A Live Band a great band will provide energy, a focal point and have your guests throwing shapes they didn’t know existed.

a great band will provide energy, a focal point and have your guests throwing shapes they didn’t know existed. Ice Luge get the drinks flowing and provide a great photo opportunity and talking point.

get the drinks flowing and provide a great photo opportunity and talking point. Fire Show amaze your guests with a fantastic alternative to fireworks, which they will have seen hundreds of times before.

T O P T I P

Don’t rush the dancing by starting the band or party music too early – allow your guests to catch up and ease into it.

For more wedding entertainment ideas and advice contact the expert team at Warble who will happily guide you through the best options.

