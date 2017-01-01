We catch up with the man dubbed Dubai’s new lord of the rings, Fergus, CEO of Dubai’s only British jeweller Dubai Rocks, and get more than a little green-eyed over their glamorous jewellery designs…

Why should couples choose Dubai Rocks for the rings they’ll wear forever?

At Dubai Rocks, you can indulge yourself with your own bespoke designs. Many of our customers send us their ideas or favourite designs for us to create for them – bespoke jewellery really is the ultimate luxury. Guided by a 100% British team, you’ll create designs that won’t only inspire you, but the team here too.

Every customer will also have a dedicated Dubai Rocks, GIA-qualified Gemologist, who will work with them exclusively to secure the best diamond option as well as the right design for them. This level of service ensures that all of our customers have an amazing shopping experience.

How much will couples save?

Customers who are able to collect from Dubai will save at least 65%, while customers we ship to will save between 40-50%. Our customers often use the savings to upgrade their requirements or to spend more elsewhere in their wedding budget.

We have a complete bridal jewellery range, featuring wedding bands, earrings and tennis bracelets. With the savings on offer, many customers come to Dubai to purchase their bridal jewellery and then use the money they’ve saved to fund a holiday there, too!

What can couples expect from Dubai Rocks?

The GIA (Geomological Institute of America) is the world’s leading diamond laboratory and invented the 4C’s. All other laboratories over grade diamonds, giving customers a false sense of quality and value. You won’t find any of that at Dubai Rocks – in GIA we trust.

Our ethics are strong and uncompromising. We source all our GIA-certified diamonds from De Beers sight holders who stringently adhere to the Kimberly Process (a set of standards conceptualized by the United Nations) so you know you’ll be purchasing quality diamonds.

We love our customers and are committed to fulfilling their diamond dreams, and they love us in return! Take a look at the independent reviews on our Facebook page yourself – they are something that we as a team take a huge amount of pride in.

I’m based in the UK – can I still buy diamond jewellery from you?

Absolutely! Customers only need to provide a 10% deposit to secure their order. The rest can be paid on collection or prior to shipping, after the customers have seen their finished products. We accept Paypal, credit cards if you’ll be collecting from Dubai, and bank transfers.

Many of our customers also prefer to use our secure Fedex international shipping service. All deliveries are fully insured and the responsibility of Dubai Rocks until the delivery is completed. From the date of order, you can expect to receive your delivery within 5-10 working days.

Brides, what are you waiting for? Head over to Dubai Rocks to find diamond jewellery that is perfect for you, with a price tag to match!