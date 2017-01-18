Most brides will agree finding your wedding dress is the most exciting part of the whole wedding planning process and it’s possible you already have in mind exactly what you see yourself walking down the aisle in! BUT…before you make that all important decision, here are the must-see dreamy dresses that are shaping bridal fashion for 2017 that you’ll want to consider.

ALAN HANNAH

Porcelain

Alan Hannah’s brand new shoot for the Porcelain collection exudes an on-trend moody and opulent bridal look created with simple and highly flattering dress shapes, with heavy detail, embellishment and accessories. A striking look for 2017 will inspire a regal and somewhat traditional edge with attitude.

MAGGIE SOTTERO

Rebecca Ingram

From sleek silhouettes to signature embroidery, Rebecca Ingram embodies elegance, attention to texture and effortless shapes that will not only fit to perfection but inspire brides to select the ‘one’ that will enhance your unique personality. Every dress in the new collection for Maggie Sottero is an absolute credit to the creativity and care that this designer is so well known for…we challenge any bride-to-be not to find just one dreamy dress here that doesn’t have you in awe of the first Rebecca Ingram collection!

JUSTIN ALEXANDER

Signature

The Signature collection, designed by non other than head designer, Tony Mentel each and every design is considered from every angle featuring breathtaking back detailing and sweeping long trains. Known to take it’s inspiration from the 50’s and 60’s era , heavy beading and lavish layered fabrics create a timeless elegance that give this collection the wow-factor.

TRUDE BRIDE

True Bride

True Bride represents a diverse collection of gowns featuring contemporary vintage inspired designs with elaborate bespoke details for a glamorous look. Featuring quality fabrics, often Art deco style beading across the neckline and back and figure enhancing silhouettes.

WENDY MAKIN

French Collection

Boasting clean lines and tailored shapes, Wendy Makin’s latest ‘French Collection’ epitomises sophistication and romance for all age brides. Designs are classic yet relaxed not overly embellished. Layering of only the best quality fabrics featuring lace overlays and illusion necklines grace sleeved and non-sleeved dresses giving brides the confidence to embrace new shapes.

SASSI HOLFORD

So Sassi

Often featuring strong yet feminine sweetheart and illusion neck gowns, the So Sassi collection is for both the classic and romantic bride wanting bespoke shapes, beautiful lace elements and textural fabric embellishments. The collection features both short, sleek skirt and ball gown style dresses.

MUSCAT BRIDAL

2017

BENJAMIN ROBERTS

2017

From slender chiffon and sleek silhouettes to show-stopping ball gowns, whether you’re going all out or understated, simple and subtle, an extensive new 2017 range cover style for every bride who deserve a wedding dress fit to perfection. Benjamin Roberts love to work with detailed embellishment across the collection and a variety of fabric finishes.