When it comes to creating a decadent dessert table, it’s as much about the display as it is the desserts themselves.

Inspired by a dessert table from one of our real weddings, we talk you through how to plan, fill and style your own. The essentials you need to remember from the word go? Bite-sized is best and should always be teamed with stylish servingware.

Bite-sized bakes and dessert cups make for a great spread on your dessert table. The variety of items on offer will be oh-so tempting to guests – there’s bound to be a treat they like. The best part? You can achieve this impressive dessert table style with little time or cost. Layer up ingredients in shot glasses to create miniature trifles or bake up brownies, then slice or use a cookie cutter to get the shape of your choice.

For couples who fancy a dessert table but don’t have the inclination to bake the puddings themselves, fear not! You can purchase many ingredients, like these marshmallows and miniature pies, instead and still display them in a similar way. Family and friends can also contribute – you could even host a wedding day bake off with a prize for the winning addition to your dessert table!

Pay attention to detail here: if you want your marshmallow pops to stand up prettily, fill the pot that holds them with another treat for stability, like maltesers or chocolate covered nuts…

Items on your dessert table can be as simple as small jelly cubes filled with fresh fruit and berries or as decadent as the miniature patisserie fruit tarts displayed beneath them. Bring your bounty of sweets together with the table styling and presentation. Whether you hire in stands, collect vintage chinaware or raid your venue’s cupboards, stick to one theme throughout. You can then mix small tea cups with towering cake stands to make your dessert table a focal point.

Other ideas for tempting treats include: lolly pops, cupcakes, cookies, fresh fruit kebabs, old fashioned sweets, cakes to slice and share, macarons. Grapes, crackers, cheeses and chutneys will complement your sweet offering with a savoury selection, too. Don’t forget to add milk bottles and straws if you’ll be serving cookies, hot chocolate mugs for winter weddings, or Kilner jars ready to be filled with Pimm’s or punch for summer celebrations. No sweet treat is complete without a tipple to wash it down with, after all!

What will feature on your dessert table?