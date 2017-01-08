Anouska & Greig

This couple tied the knot in December with

glamorous winter wonderland style

PHOTOGRAPHY BY SAMIE LEE PHOTOGRAPHY

samieleephotography.com

When asked how they first met, Anouska tells us, “Greig and I met on the sidelines while watching our children play football. A strong friendship built from there and later developed into the greatest love story of our lives. It was the perfect environment for us to meet – there was no pressure and our children loved spending time together.” The proposal followed three years later while the couple were holidaying in New York. A day in the diamond district gave Greig the chance to nip back and secure the perfect ring – a three-carat yellow diamond, surrounded by white diamonds in a vintage setting – ready for a surprise proposal that night.

“My dress came from Bridal Rogue Gallery in Chiltern Street, London. The ladies in the boutique were wonderful and made the experience so enjoyable.

“My ‘Idelisse’ gown by La Sposa boasted vintage-inspired lace with a huge fishtail – I went for the biggest fishtail I could find.”

Originally the dress had a high neckline, but the staff at the boutique helped me to customise it. I felt so sexy and elegant when I tried it on.” Anouska added a crystal and diamante belt and a crystal encrusted full-length veil.

Gifted to Anouska by her mother-in-law, a diamond necklace family heirloom set the tone for the rest of her vintage-style accessories. Bridal Rogue Gallery supplied the headdress and Greig had Cry for the Moon jewellers create earrings to match.

“Greig knew exactly what he wanted so he designed his suit himself and then had it made

by Gresham Blake.

“His Scottish heritage dictated the fabric choice for his three-piece suit – a fabulous black tartan with black velvet details and a Scottish thistle purple lining.”

Gresham Blake also embroidered our wedding date inside and custom-made Greig’s shoes. He looked so emotional and very handsome when I saw him!”

Anouska’s best friend of 20 years and new sister-in-law were her bridesmaids. “They are my absolute rocks and I’d be lost without them.” Anouska and Greig’s two daughters and two sons also joined them as flower girls and ring bearers. “We were so incredibly proud of the four of them – the involvement and joy of the children made the day for us. My adult maids wore floor-length champagne House of Fraser gowns, teamed with vintage-inspired beaded capes in blush, rose gold and silver tones. The ower girls wore dresses from Keepsake Kreations. They wanted to feel like snow queens, so they wore ivory dresses, faux fur capes, tiaras and sparkly high heels.”

After having a makeup trial but not feeling herself, Anouska decided to do her own, using mainly MAC products with a Stila eye palette, too. Sarah Thorne took care of her hair and fitting the exquisite crystal headdress.

Their Christian ceremony offered something a little different thanks to their Blended Family Sand Ceremony, in which Greig, Anouska and their four children each poured different coloured sands into a jar to symbolize the coming together of their new family. “It was all extremely emotional and heartfelt,” recalls Anouska, “and it is a moment that everybody still talks about today.” Talented soprano singer Jennifer Coleman sang during the ceremony, accompanied by a pianist, before Sing Gospel performed during the Champagne reception.

“The theme of our December wedding was very much vintage glamour meets winter wonderland, using mainly rose gold, blush pink and ivory colours.”

Being an interior designer myself (noushkadesign.com), I was very particular with regards to the feel I wanted to create for our special day. Wedding Ideas was a useful way to collate ideas and source items, so I kept a folder of torn out pages and my vision subconsciously came together. I added blush and gold birds, baubles and tea lights to each tabletop, using mirrors and scattered crystals to enhance the sparkly, magical look.

“A friend who used to be a set designer for the BBC created our twinkling, tree-lined aisle, covered in fairy lights and sparkly feathered birds.”

The couple’s cake continued the colour palette and was made by good friend Anne Vine. Sue Barton used faux silk ivory peonies as they were not in season, alongside blue thalia roses and Scottish white thistles for the bouquet.

Later on, as Anouska threw her bouquet, reworks from star reworks. co.uk filled the sky in a magical moment. Bassment Sax, two DJs and a saxophonist then played into the night. “It was like something from a boutique London club!” A five-night Maldives honeymoon in an over-water villa completed their fairytale winter wedding.

V E N U E Danes eld House, Buckinghamshire

D R E S S La Sposa at Bridal Rogue Gallery, London

B R I D E S M A I D D R E S S E S House of Fraser

F L O W E R G I R L D R E S S E S Keepsake Kreations

G R O O M Gresham Blake

A C C E S S O R I E S Ruth Milliam and Cry for the Moon

H A I R Thorne Brides

S T A T I O N E R Y Logical Connections

F L O W E R S Sue Barton Flowers

E N T E R T A I N M E N T Jennifer Coleman, Sing Gospel and Eight Ray Music