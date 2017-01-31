Inspired by the trend for burgundy themed weddings and the popularity of their Burgundy Berry confetti mix, the new Burgundy Wheat collection is perfect for your robust country themed decor and rustic floral accessories to tie in your main girls and guys!

After the success of their new pink, white and blue wheat ranges, Shropshire Petals have launched a beautiful new Burgundy Wheat collection. The burgundy wheat range includes a Wheat Sheaf, Wheat Wreath, Posy and Buttonhole. Delicately put together by hand, each product in the collection features dried burgundy rose heads, white delphiniums, marjoram, bearded wheat, lambs tails and nigella pods. Wheat sheaves are perfect for natural, rustic reception décor as well as alternative bouquets. Team these with buttonholes for the groomsmen and posies for your bridesmaids for a pretty country chic look.