Shropshire Petals are kicking off 2017 with a beautiful mix of the month for January…

This wintery mix is perfect for a New Year wedding featuring cool shades of blue and ivory with hints of indigo. Made up of Frosted blue and icing sugar delphiniums, blue bloom delphinium heads, duck egg hydrangeas and blue bird cornflower petals.

Available in a range of confetti packages including Individual Confetti Sachets, Confetti Pops, Confetti Pails, Shropshire Boxes and more!

Are you unsure of how much confetti to buy ?!

You will love Shropshire Petals fuss-free confetti calculator that will tell you in seconds how much you will need according to your guest number and how the confetti will be used!