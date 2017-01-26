Whilst pretty pastels and the traditional white wedding makes for undeniably elegant wedding photographs, bold and bright DIY weddings are on the rise!

With a vision to go against the grain by creating their happy occasion in a myriad of celebratory colours, these couples often prefer a less match-y match-y look and may choose to hand make, hand pick and bake their way to a festival-esque feel day! If you are a bride who loves crafts and/or florals, you will love these relaxed and vibrant feel decor solutions that will show you exactly how to make your very own multi-coloured theme wedding pop!

HAYLEY + ROSS

This has to be one our most memorable and magnificent multi-coloured real weddings we’ve seen to date! This couple Hayley & Ross from our November Issue had ‘a colourful wedding day on the top of their priority list’! This couple got creative with ideas flowing for ways to personalise their bright and beautiful day. They made their own origami backdrop of birds, flowers and diamonds in rainbow coloured paper as a homemade Photo Booth for beautiful photographs of their guests. Stands,vases, the centre pieces and Hayley’s bouquet was made up of a huge array of flower types and rich colours which gave the decor a elegantly rustic and a little exotic complete with bright oranges,deep pinks and purples and deep blue thistles decorated the tiers of her wedding cake alongside lush green feathery moss around the base! It looked like it was picked right out of an enchanted forest!

Hayley wore a relaxed hand made flower crown with all different flower varieties to contrast with her traditional white dress, giving her an effortless boho look that suited the style of the entire day! The bridegroom, Groomsmen and bridesmaids all decided to take country bikes from the ceremony to the reception location where Hayley filled the bike baskets with similar bold blooms as her reception decor and guests adorned them with pretty petal confetti on their way out!

For ways to inject beautiful colours into your reception decor head to the Wedding Ideas shop for great buys like our multi-coloured honeycomb garland

R E C E P T I O N V E N U E Suffolk Barn Halstead

F L O W E R S Paula Pryke

P H O T O G R A P H E R Francesca Secolonovo

Inspired Shoot: The Little Lending Co

Your menu choices, whether taster, buffet or banquet style – party food is enjoyed just as much with your eyes than your tastebuds. Whether you want a colour co-ordinated table or mis matched and multi-coloured, accent your big day with colourful garnishes, table wear, florals, crockery and table decor. Here The Little Lending Co demonstrate exactly how to create a feast of colour with a few small inexpensive touches.

S H O P

YOUR WEDDING DAY…

The trick with bright colour is in the proportion and whilst tasteful brights hi-light the celebratory more relaxed festival feel day that we can’t get enough of, less is more in some cases and too much of one bold shade can at a risk look a little garish.

Our top tip would be to keep your brightest shade at the smallest proportion to other softer shades of the same colour. Brides, tying your colour scheme into your own outfit can be tricky to know where and how to accent the colour, particularly as more often than not you will be wearing stark white. This year we predict braver brides to be bolder with the formality and colours of their bouquets which are free-form, feathery a more varied mix of varieties and textures and lots of elegant greenery to make up the bulk. This ratio will ensure your bouquet contrasts delicately but complements your style and doesn’t leave your guests needing sunglasses!

To continue this look into your venue decor, you’d be amazed how chic bright colours contrast in a more rustic location or traditional barn. This year to honour an opulent old world elegant look, an eclectic mix of vases, viles, goblets and cut glass crystal in a mix of metals and finishes will celebrate an oh so chic mismatched theme. Candelabra and single style bright candles will inject waves of colour throughout your venue.

P H O T O G R A P H Y Tatum Reid Photography and DS Photography

S T Y L I N G The Little Lending Co.

F L O W E R S + T U T O R I A L Swaffham and Fakenham Florists

V E N U E Cliff Barns, Norfolk