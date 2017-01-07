Toni + Stephen

White, gold and a Galia Lahav gown make this wedding unmissable

PHOTOGRAPHY BY ANNA FOWLER

annafowler.com

Toni and Stephen fell for each other when they were just 17 and 20 years old, but it was only 19 years later that they finally tied the knot! After waiting so long, you’d expect a show-stopping proposal, and that’s exactly what Toni got…

“We were on holiday in the Maldives and I honestly didn’t suspect a thing. Stephen can’t keep surprises a secret – I’ve had to open so many presents early because he just couldn’t contain it – so I was amazed at how special his surprise proposal was! I’d come out of a massage one day and spotted that the jetty out in the lagoon was set up with flowers, furniture and candles. I went to try and book it as a surprise for Stephen but it was already booked out until after we’d left. That night, we headed out for dinner and a waiter called us over and rowed us out to the very same jetty! As the waiter rowed back to collect our desserts, Stephen proposed! He’d even included a light in the ring box, knowing it would be dark, so I could see my gorgeous ring with a diamond halo and another diamond inside. I said a massive yes – he is one amazing guy!

For years before we got engaged, I knew I wanted a Galia Lahav dress if Stephen ever did ask me to marry him. I found it in Browns Bride, London, which had the nicest staff a bride could wish for. My ‘Crystal’ dress was from the Les Reves Bohemians collection and the

detail on it was unreal!

“An embroidered mermaid corset, ruched detail, low back and split front were the perfect balance of traditional and sexy. I felt like a superstar, it was a magical moment.”

Toni kept her jewellery subtle to let the detail on the dress sparkle, only adding diamond earrings from Desert Diamonds. Rose gold Sophia Webster shoes and a veil made to match her dress by Galia Lahav completed her bridal look.

Stephen sourced his outfit from Hugo Boss’s Sloane Square store. He wore a black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bow tie, adding cufflinks and patent dinner shoes, also Hugo Boss. “He took my breath away as I reached the end of the aisle,” smiles Toni, “he looked devilishly handsome and gave me a little wink that made my heart flutter.

My sister, best friend, cousin and beautiful daughter were my bridesmaids. These ladies are my world! They wore white off-the-shoulder dresses from Jarlo with lace detail at the top and on the cuffs.

“I didn’t want traditional bridesmaid dresses, I wanted them to look summery and slightly vintage.”

My daughter’s dress came from Dollcake, wearing gold Sophia Webster shoes like me. Charlotte of Lottie’s Dolly’s MUA and Katie MC Wedding Hair stepped in to do my makeup and hair – both ladies had all the ideas you need to look your best.”

The couple’s civil ceremony was held outdoors in the sunny garden pavilion at Froyle Park. The bride’s father walked her down the aisle while harpist Rebecca Jones played Pachelbel’s Canon in D and their son gave a reading. “The whole thing is just one epic memory, but I think the best part was saying our vows, holding each other and feeling so completely in love.”

After many tastings, Toni and Stephen knew they had to have Caper and Berry create their wedding breakfast. Guests dined on sesame-seared tuna, pickled ginger, crispy shallots and Asian vegetables to start, followed by slow-cooked lamb shoulder with confit potatoes and salsa verde. The speeches followed, with the most special one coming from the couple’s son. “Our son Stephen Surin Junior’s speech was incredible – I felt so proud watching my grown son hold a room’s attention with such presence and character.”

A palette of white, cream and gold with blush accents set the tone for this glamorous big day.

“I had the table plan put onto a mirror; made menu scrolls for each table, and had prints from BeeCreativeDesign on Etsy displayed at the bar.”

Farnham Sound and Light supplied our giant light-up LOVE letters and also DJ’d for us.

White Lilac Flowers in Blounce supplied our flowers. We discovered them at a wedding fair and their arrangements outshone everyone else’s. My centrepieces were out of this world and the pavilion drapes were just incredible. We surrounded the floral displays with candle sticks to create a romantic mood through the lighting.”

Rather than choose a wedding cake, this couple spent the money on a dessert table instead.

“The spread featured four different puddings, chocolate brownie sticks, fresh marshmallows, macarons and chocolate lollies, all supplied by Caper and Berry.”

“I have to add that our photographer, Anna Fowler, was the most incredible woman to have with me! She is a calm and kind soul who will capture every special moment, no matter how fleeting. You only get to do this once, so make the memories and photos count.”

V E N U E Froyle Park, Hampshire

D R E S S Galia Lahav at Browns Bride, London

B R I D E S M A I D D R E S S E S Jarlo London

G R O O M Hugo Boss

A C C E S S O R I E S Desert Diamond and Sophia Webster HAIR Katie MC Wedding Hair

M A K E U P Lotties Dolly’s MUA

C A T E R I N G Caper and Berry

F L O W E R S White Lilac

E N T E R T A I N M E N T Farnham Sound and Light