Jodie + Christopher

“Chris proposed while we were in a restaurant in Las Vegas! It was called Olives and had a beautiful view out over the fountains. Chris took me by complete surprise, it was so special!”

This lucky bride had the best connections, as her friend owns a boutique. “This was the first place I went and I fell in love with the first dress I saw,” Jodie tells us. “I had imagined choosing a slim-fitting lace number but it was a LouLou Bridal full skirted plain silk dress with a tulle overlay and long jacket that did it for me! I just knew it was the one.”

Chris hired his suit from Slaters in Liverpool. “They were fantastic.” Jodie’s bridesmaid’s looked beautiful in gold embellished navy jumpsuits for the adults. Her three younger attendants were wrapped up warm in faux fur boleros over light champagne dresses. “Remember that there are no rules – it’s your day, your way!”

“I was so excited to walk down the aisle,” smiles Jodie. “I’ve never felt so happy. Seeing Chris’s face for the first time at the altar is a moment I will never forget.”

This couple chose to hold a Christmas wedding, which makes sense as they tied the knot with just 20 days to go! “Our venue, the iconic Royal Liver Building in Liverpool, provided two beautiful Christmas trees.

“We booked a brass band to play in the foyer while our guests arrived to add to the atmosphere.”

Groom Chris had his share of good connections too, with his cousin, Tracy Gornell, the florist who provided their flowers.

“We had a beautiful arrangement of red roses, dendrobium orchids, hypericum berries, greenery and trailing ivy for my bouquet.”

The bridesmaid posies and buttonholes featured a mixture of the same flowers – they were stunning. And, for our Christmas wedding theme, we hung a big bunch of mistletoe up over the entrance, too!”

Cakey B supplied the couple’s three-tier naked red velvet cake, covered in edible red roses. A glittering gold cake topper that read ‘Crazy in Love’ offered the perfect finishing touch.

This couple’s playlist kept the dance floor busy. “The music was brilliant from start to finish, we’d put a lot of thought into it.

“We danced to ‘You To Me Are Everything’ by The Real Thing for our first one.”

We saw them live the summer before the wedding when they played in the park and just loved it.”

Continuing their thoughtful and meaningful approach, Jodie and Chris headed back to New York for their honeymoon destination. It was where they’d enjoyed their first holiday together, so it only seemed fitting to make it their first holiday of married life, too.

SUPPLIERS

V E N U E The Royal Liver Building, Liverpool

D R E S S LouLou Bridal at Belles Angels, Liverpool

G R O O M Slaters

H A I R Emily Blackshaw

M A K E U P Lydia Fothergill

F L O W E R S Tracy Gornell

C A K E Cakey B

M U S I C Water Community Brass Band, Lancashire

E N T E R T A I N M E N T Big Entertainment, Liverpool

P H O T O G R A P H E R Rachel Leatherbarrow