Charlotte + Jamie

A THREE DAY CELEBRATION OF POOL PARTIES,

BARBECUES AND A BREATH-TAKING DESTINATION WEDDING…

PHOTOGRAPHY BY LYDIA TAYLOR JONES,

lydiataylorjones.com

When a wedding follows a proposal as good as Charlotte and Jamie’s, you just know

it’s going to be amazing. This Essex couple were holidaying in Palm Springs, California, when Jamie popped the question. Charlotte tells us, “we were at the bottom of the mountains – Jamie had planned us the most romantic candlelit dinner in a rose-filled gazebo. It was just the two of us, under the stars, and Jamie proposed during the dessert with an oval diamond ring! I couldn’t stop smiling for the rest of the trip.”

A mammoth search of 40 dresses stood between Charlotte and her dream Zahavit Tshuba two-piece dress. “It was completely different, made by a designer based in Israel, and I got it from Les Trois Soeurs in Canary Wharf. The top had pearls scattered across it and a small row of pearls were the only detail on the illusion back. The dress had a long tulle train with a shimmer powder beneath to add colour. It was unlike anything else I had ever seen and perfect for our destination wedding. Our chateau venue was so glamorous, I had to wear a dress to match!”

Having always had an eye for design, this bride handmade her own accessories. “I made a Swarovski and pearl belt with a matching hair slide in white and blush to complement my dress.”

I always had a copy of Wedding Ideas to read on my commute – it gave me lots of inspiration to see that other brides had created amazing DIY touches.” Charlotte teamed her jewellery with Christian Louboutin shoes, purchased in Paris over the couple’s 10th anniversary, and a two-tier cathedral-length veil embellished with Swarovski crystals, which she swapped for a belt from Matchmakers, Brentwood, later in the day.

Groom Jamie’s outfit was equally stylish. He paired a midnight blue and black tuxedo with a black bowtie and dinner shirt, all sourced from Tom Ford’s flagship London store. Christian Louboutin shoes and Tiffany&Co cufflinks completed the look. “I had never seen him look so handsome! I felt like the luckiest girl in the world to be marrying such an amazing man.”

The bride’s six bridesmaids wore dresses from ASOS. “I’d wanted these dresses even before I was engaged!

I asked them each to dinner individually, so when they arrived they were surprised to see each other. I gave each of them a box with a pink bow containing a balloon that read, ‘will you be my bridesmaid?’ with the dress at the bottom of the box.

Jamie also had six ushers who wore smart tuxedos from Marks & Spencer.”

Before flying out for their French wedding, Charlotte visited the Michael Van Clarke Salon to have hair extensions put in. “They were perfect,” smiles the bride, “adding the length and volume to make me feel like a princess.” Her maid of honour works at the salon, so she did the bridal party hair and makeup on the day using Tom Ford, Charlotte Tilbury and Urban Decay products.

Set in the grounds of the chateau, this couple’s ceremony was held beneath a stone canopy adorned with flowers. Urns of blooms and scattered petals along the aisle also added a romantic and glamorous touch.

A sophisticated venue demands similar treatment, so a string quartet played during the ceremony as the bride walked down the aisle with her uncle. “My best memory was finally seeing Jamie after what felt like an eternity apart. He whispered to me that I looked amazing and had a look on his face that I will never forget” recalls Charlotte with a smile.

A theme of romantic glamour complemented the grandeur of their venue perfectly. “We added rose gold touches, sequin table runners and a pop-up photo booth, both from The Sweet Hostess. A clue to the theme and destination came in our invitations, purchased from Eagle Eyed Bride, which were blush and gold luggage tags.”

“Floating baubles filled with tea lights formed a twinkling backdrop for the cake table, as did the illuminated LOVE letters behind our table.”

The star of this couple’s reception style, as well as the ceremony, were the flowers. “They were beautiful, full of hyrdangeas, David Austin roses and carnations in blush and white hues,” explains Charlotte. “We worked very closely with our florist and the outcome was amazing – a continuously owing high and low oral display around our horseshoe shaped reception tables.” Candlesticks and oral ‘Monsieur’ and ‘Madame’ provided romantically French finishing touches.

A French baker supplied the couple’s cakes, which included two macaron towers and a four-tier blush and white cake with delicately piped details.

The couple also turned to a local DJ and singer for entertainment during the canapés and evening reception. Another day of festivity, this time around the pool with a barbecue, followed before the couple honeymooned in St Tropez, Cannes and Monte Carlo.

V E N U E Chateau la Durantie, France

D R E S S Zahavit Tshuba at Les Trois Soeurs

B R I D E S M A I D D R E S S E S ASOS

G R O O M Tom Ford

A C C E S S O R I E S Christian Louboutin, Tiffany & Co, Matchmaker Bride

S T A T I O N E R Y Eagle Eyed Bride

D E C O R The Sweet Hostess

F L O W E R S French Flower Style

V I D E O G R A P H E R Matthias Guerin