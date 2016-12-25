CAMILLA & KEVIN

It was Valentine’s Day and we were having dinner in Paris when Kevin proposed. He used my mum’s engagement ring and had a heart-shaped padlock engraved with our names – we attached it to the Pont Des Arts bridge the next day. It was a blur, we drank Champagne and watched the Eiffel Tower glitter.

I work at Mears Ghyll Bridal Rooms in Brookhouse, Lancaster, so I knew I wanted to get my dress there. In the end, I chose two, wearing ‘Belle Amour’ by Suzanne Neville

in the day. It was a strapless ivory gown with a printed silk organza overlay and I added a belt to make it perfect for me.

“In the evening, I swapped into ‘Jean’ by Jenny Packham, a beaded, fitted ivory and silver gown that made me feel very special.”

My headpiece and jewellery came from Ivory & Co, I also sourced the earrings I gifted to my bridesmaids on the wedding morning from them. My ‘Lucy’ shoes from Rainbow Club were so comfortable that they felt like slippers!

“Despite a slight panic when Kevin’s tailored trousers were lost in transit, it all came together and he looked so dapper in his three-piece navy suit from Reiss.”

My four bridesmaids wore silvery grey dresses from JLM Couture, also from Mears Ghyll Bridal Rooms.

We have good friends in the wedding industry, so my friend Jayne did our hair beautifully and Rachel, another friend, did our makeup. I trusted both of them to make me feel comfortable and still look like myself, so I didn’t have to worry about a thing.

“My mum walked me down the aisle at St Michael’s and All Angels Church, which meant the world to me.”

I felt so nervous beforehand but when Kevin and I were standing saying our vows it felt like it was just the two of us, it was the best bit.

We used Karen Rhodes Catering – they were fantastic, serving up Pimm’s and the most delicious canapés on arrival. Afterwards, they prepared a mozzarella, prosciutto, tomato and olive ciabatta starter, a cold buffet for the main course and a salted caramel and chocolate tart for dessert that was to die for!

There was no theme as such, but we did choose a colour scheme of dove grey, navy and ivory.

“It was all about the venue and views for us, so we didn’t do too much decorating.”

We did desperately want lighting from Typical Type, though, who provided our LOVE lights, and we also added festoon lighting outside and Edison bulbs over the dance floor.

Triangle Nursery delivered the flowers for us two days before the wedding and we arranged them ourselves with the help of friends and family to keep costs down.

“We kept the blooms simple, using hydrangeas, roses and lots of gypsophila. On the wedding morning I made up a flower crown for our flower girl, too.”

My good friend Katy runs her own cake business so she made our cake. I cried when I first saw it, I was so happy! She added a sweet touch to the back with a message saying ‘love always, Katy’.

Pear Paper Co supplied our invitations and menus while Kevin designed the order of service himself.

“We gifted guests macarons – we fell in love with them while we were in Paris. Katy made these as well as the cake and we presented them in craft boxes wrapped with twine.”

Being a huge music lover, Kevin spent months putting together the perfect playlist which we hooked up to a laptop on the PA system at our venue. We also made our own photobooth using an iPad on a stand, photobooth software and a photo printer.

We cheated a little and chose two songs! The first was ‘Long After Tonight is All Over’ and the second was an entirely personal choice, ‘You and Me Song’ by The Wannadies.

CEREMONY St Michael’s and All Angels Church, Hawkshead

RECEPTION VENUE Silverholme Manor, Graythwaite

DRESS Suzanne Neville and Jenny Packham at Mears Ghyll Bridal Rooms, Brookhouse, Lancaster

BRIDESMAID DRESSES JLM Couture

GROOM Reiss

ACCESSORIES Rainbow Club and Ivory & Co

FLOWERS Triangle Nursery

STATIONERY Pear Paper Co

PHOTOGRAPHER Andrea Pickering