A country manor venue and New Forest retreat – with the help of some trustee suppliers – have taken country glamour to the next step…See how this theme can come alive for your big day!

T H E S H O O T

The inspiration very much came from the raw beauty of the venue itself. Burley Manor Barn totally exuded warmth when we set up and instantly felt utterly warming throughout. The way the candles reflected the drama of the space, along with the beautiful traditional beams and bricked fireplace make it a capsule of character and charm – just perfect for a luxury and cosy autumn/winter wedding.

From the location of Burley Manor Barn, set in the New Forest, we gained our colour palette. Green was to dominate. Joey from the Wild Fox florist slowly introduced the purest golds, creams and whites which gave the entire look the old world opulence and angelic tone to compliment the bride. We kept an element of vintage charm by using lace chair covers, along with simple stylish table names designed and provided by Fundoo Weddings.

The centre piece of the shoot and extraordinary dessert table’s inspiration came solely from the fiercely rich season itself and the indulgence it brings. With this gluttonous yet elegant vision in mind, Hayley from Sweetcheeks Bakehouse made a table of pure heaven! From a large 3 tier decadent cake to iced biscuits, macaron lollipops – even handmade sugar- dusted marshmallows!

Both of the 2017 Victoria Kay collection wedding gowns were sourced from Something Old Something New bridal boutique, along with select hair accessories. The painterly watercolour effect gown served perfectly to complement the grand country venue and brimming foliage features for decor and bouquet. The chic up-do hair design came from Michelle Crosser of Bridal Hair in Hampshire, with soft and rosy makeup created by me (Frances Moore MUA) And all beautifully captured by Az Rehman of Lemontree Photography.

The style of the shoot was aimed at inspiring the fashion forward, yet classic bride with a love for the country glamour of this stunning Manor. As a collective of passionate suppliers we wanted to show couples that local needn’t constrain style or possibility.

S U P P L I E R S

P H O T O G R A P H Y Lemontree Photography

H A I R Bridal Hair in Hampshire

M A K E U P Frances Moore MUA

V E N U E Burley Manor Barn and Burley Manor

F L O W E R S The Wild Fox

D R E S S + A C C E S S O R I E S Something Old Something New

D E S S E R T T A B L E Sweetcheeks Bakehouse

C H A I R C O V E R S + M E N U S Fundoo Weddings

M O D E L Sophie Waldron