Cara + Nicholas

Deep, rich tones of burgundy colour this candlelit barn wedding

PHOTOGRAPHY BY LINDSEY OCKER,

lindseyocker.com

Cara and Nick’s romance is fit for a fairytale. They met while they were still at preschool and have been firm friends ever since. While they only started dating in their senior year of high school, neither of them could imagine their lives without the other. “Nick proposed at our home the Sunday before Christmas in 2014. We were opening our presents early as we would be travelling on Christmas day. I unwrapped a set of Kate Spade stackable boxes and inside the smallest one was an empty David Yurman ring box. I looked up and Nick was on one knee with the missing ring in his hand!” smiles Cara.

After trying many dresses that felt simply too bridal for her, Cara finally found the one to make her feel herself. “My dress was by Hayley Paige and was purchased at Angela’s Bridal in downtown Albany, New York. The ivory chiffon A-line dress had long chiffon sleeves, a plunging neckline and a gorgeous open back with glitzy beading detail. There was matching beading on the cuff of each sleeve and I had earrings custom made to match, too.

I felt absolutely amazing and knew right away that it was the dress for me.” Cara’s simple mid-length veil came from the same boutique and she added soft, light blue shoes as her something blue.

“A sentimental finale came in the form of a gift from her mother, who had used her own and her grandmothers’ wedding gowns to create a small purse and matching handkerchief for Cara to carry.”

“Nick’s suit came from JCrew. It was dark grey with a very fine blue stitch pattern. We also bought his shirt and tie there, which matched those worn by his groomsmen. I had never seen him look so handsome as he did that day.

My six bridesmaids all wore long dark burgundy coloured dresses in three different styles, all made from chiffon and by designer Jim Hjelm.

“The deep and romantic colour was perfect for our November wedding and all the girls looked gorgeous and felt comfortable, which was important for me.”

Carina Scott Antonucci, a good friend and wife to the friend who of ciated their wedding, did all the bridal makeup, using a blend of Chanel and MAC products to create the perfect look. Laura Geller burgundy lip colour provided an accent. Stylists from Seven Salon Spa, Stockbridge, did their hair beautifully.

“Our ceremony was held at Gedney Farm in New Marlborough, Massachusetts. Our good friend Joshua Antonucci officiated. He made the ceremony extremely personal, even singing a few lyrics for us – he is an amazing singer – and we felt truly surrounded by love.

“There was lots of candlelight and greenery draped around us for the perfect romantic detail and our guests were seated in a semi-circle surrounding us.”

Turning the corner to see Nick waiting for me and saying our vows to each other were incredible moments.”

The theme for this couple’s wedding centred around all things romantic, elegant and organic, with a touch of rustic charm, too. The stationery, designed by good friend Beth Mikalonis, hinted at their theme, using an elegant, romantic and simple design with gold metallic finishes, an allusion to the gold accents to come in their décor. “Our florist, Crocus Hale, supplied most of the decorations for the wedding. From the flowers to the vases, candles, lanterns and more – they did an amazing job at bringing our vision to life. We purchased gold mirrors from antique shows as well as gold frames to use as signs and the seating plan.

“The flowers themselves were rich and saturated with colour in dark burgundy and cranberry tones using eggplant mini callas, plum ranunculus, dahlias, roses, cymbidium orchids, privet berry and pepperberry, teamed with silvery green foliage and dusky blue berries for a luxurious contrast.”

The garland from the ceremony was then draped along our long, farmhouse top table, surrounded by brass goblets, flowers, brass candlesticks, mercury glass votives and blue taper candles. Mahaiwe Tents provided our table linen – khaki bengaline table cloths with rustic woven napkins and herb sprigs placed on top.”

When it came to the cake, there was really only ever one option.

“Nick’s all-time favourite cake is funfetti cake, so I asked the chef at Gedney Farm to create his own for Nick. It was a complete surprise for him!”

The outside of the cake was covered with buttercream frosting and a dusting of sprinkles as well as deep pink and burgundy flowers.” Nick returned the surprise by choosing their first dance song, ‘Waste’ by Phish, and keeping it secret until their first dance began!

Guests were happily entertained all night thanks to the Insta Photobooth by Keopix and the fantastic ten-piece band, The New York Players.

