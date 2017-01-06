Decadent details add romance to this untamed landscape…

There is something so enchanting about a desolate landscape, whether a driftwood-strewn beach or sleepy green meadow. These glimpses of nature at its best—untouched and untamed—acted as a beautifully contrasting background for the more romantic, intricate details of this styled shoot…

So often it seems that settings and décor are forced to match, where we hoped they could instead balance each other. We wanted to pursue the juxtaposition of the wild versus the ornate, and explore that exchange between traditional and organic.

More traditional elements, such as the embroidered gown from MeaMarie Bridal Atelier, antique dinnerware, and delicate desserts contrasted elegantly with the full, bursting arrangements by From The Ground Up Floral and the windswept Whidbey Island terrain. The end result proved to be a graceful union between the two, creating a moody and striking moment that made us perfectly weak at the knees.

