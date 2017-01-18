Leave a lasting impression on your guests as you walk down the aisle to meet your husband-to-be in a Justin Alexander dress. The 2017 Signature Collection is a winner for wow-factor, with unforgettable silhouettes, opulent embellishments and beautiful fabrics.

All lovingly designed by in-house designer Tony Mentel, take your pick from lavish, hand-beaded dresses, delicate lace fishtails and voluminous princess gowns. Each design is considered from every angle, with fabulous back detailing and extravagant, long sweeping trains, so your guests will still be in awe of your dress while you stand with your back to them during the ceremony. Well known for taking inspiration from the 1950s and 1960s, each design is given a fresh twist.

SPARE TIME?

I love experiencing culture – everything from visiting a museum to sitting in a coffee shop and observing passersby. I’m inspired by the intersection of art with the modern woman and this really influences my designs for a collection. I also love to paint and draw, and regularly go to life classes. I love spending time with my family and my six-year-old niece. I enjoy flea markets and have a love of interiors – I decorated my home with lots of vintage furniture and details.

WHY BRIDAL?

A woman should feel her most beautiful self on her wedding day. I love how lace, embroidery and intricate detailing can be combined in different ways to create a dream moment for a bride.

I love giving women confidence; it is a magical experience to see a woman change her body language and posture as she looks in the mirror and likes what she sees. It’s a very emotional experience, and I am so lucky to be a part of so many women’s special day.

WHAT AGE DID YOU CREATE YOUR FIRST DESIGN?

I actually was always designing clothes. I made clothes for my teddy bears and was always sketching things, including fashion designs. I knitted and crocheted too, so I was always making rather clumsy scarves as Christmas presents.

ARE YOU A FAMILY OF CREATIVES?

I grew up in a very creative family, and I grew up seeing clothes being made rather than bought from a very young age. My grandparents were tailors, and

my uncle and aunt had a belt manufacturing business in East London. I was always fascinated by the making and design process and was lucky enough to have the encouragement. I started as a kid and was encouraged by my family.

WHO IS THE JUSTIN ALEXANDER BRIDE?

The Justin Alexander bride is con dent and appreciates a timeless elegance. She has a sophisticated style and appreciates a classic look.

HOW DO YOU DECIDE ON YOUR NEXT COLLECTION?

We sit down as a full design team and consider trends, new techniques and fabrications, feedback from our retailers and feedback from our brides. We work to push design innovation while balancing what looks amazing on the body.

HOW OFTEN DO YOU MEET WITH BRIDES?

I attend about 10-15 trunk shows every year to work with brides. They are my biggest inspiration. I love hearing feedback directly from the bride and seeing her face light up when she tries on her dress.

WHAT’S YOUR BIGGEST TIP FOR BRIDES?

Remember to be yourself and follow your heart. Be the best version of yourself.

WHAT WOULDN’T YOU LEAVE HOME WITHOUT?

Sketch pad and pencil, external charger, phone, rose water face spray, a scarf, fold up umbrella, Bio Effects EGF serum, eye drops, a spare set of contacts and my glasses, sunglasses.