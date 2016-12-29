When many brides (us included!) aren’t all that green-fingered, knowing where to start with bouquet ideas can be a challenge. Here, we bring you the pick of the crop of bouquet ideas from our 2016 featured weddings. From stylish to succulents to timeless peonies and trailing wildflowers, prepare to care about flowers more than you ever thought you could!

Don’t forget to pin the one you love the best to save for your own wedding!

We don’t think we’ve ever seen a wedding look so fun as Jenny and Matthew’s barn wedding, which featured in issue 162. Muted tones make these bouquets magnificent, with the silvery blue tones of the foliage enhanced by pops of cornflower blue and yellow.

Issue 163 witnessed Brittany and Justin’s charming Nashville wedding (find everything you need to achieve their charming barn style right here). Brittany’s bouquet tied in with the bridesmaids red gowns, softened with warm orange tones. Remember that you can embellish your bouquet too! Brittany’s bouquet features crystals and lace, but the possibilities don’t stop there…

Another featured wedding abroad, Eric and Sarah married in the Philippines in show-stopping style (seriously, go check out their wedding – you’ll be blown away, promise!). Sarah combined pretty, feminine blooms with super trendy succulents for wedding flowers with a big, bold and bright impact.

Annie and Darran picked flowers to match their shabby chic Cotswolds wedding style, choosing bouquets and jam jar arrangements filled with wildflowers. We love the all natural rainbow effect, contrasting lengths and textures that give these bouquets the wow-factor. Find more country decor and flower ideas right here.

“We grew the sunflowers ourselves,” says Katie, whose wedding featured in issue 164. “We added gypsophila to the bouquets for a little something extra that still looks rustic and natural. The groomsmen wore gorse buttonholes picked from the heath on our wedding morning!”

Featured bride Tori’s bouquet was supplied by a florist. More traditional blooms received a just-picked look thanks to the variety of budding sprigs and smaller hedgerow-style flowers introduced.

“I did all the flowers myself!” Katie tells us. “I worked with white blooms – peonies, hydrangeas, spray roses and gypsophila – alongside eucalyptus and greenery to keep the arrangements relaxed.” Katie and Ross, our cover couple for issue 168, DIY’ed their wedding in a way we have never seen before. Stylish, sophisticated and just so pretty, if you only look at one wedding today, make it theirs.

For more flower ideas – from your bouquets to your centrepieces – head to our Pinterest board filled with the most fashionable and beautiful wedding flowers!