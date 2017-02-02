Because, let’s face it, when you’re planning the ultimate day of your dreams, it’s pretty hard not to blow your wedding budget…

It is possible, though! These tried and tested budgeting tips from real couples who nailed it will help you bring your big day in bang on budget and still make it spectacular.

Jessica and Jordan, 170

“Make things yourself or call upon anyone you know with skills and talents – you will be surprised who can help you with things!” This bride made her own wedding dress and veil, as well as their golden starry top table backdrop, so her DIY credentials are glowing.

Alexa and Jamie, 169

“We made a chart early on to make it clear where money was being spent. This helped us to see where we were happy to spend money and where we could try to save a few pennies. It’s amazing how it all adds up, but just being aware of it meant we could find ways to reduce costs. If you’re happy to invest your own time (and that of your friends!) into creating those personal touches, it is possible on a budget… Just remember that all that really matters is having a day that makes you both happy. Your friends and family will all be thrilled just to be able to share it with you!”

Jaime and Blake, 169

“It is so easy to go over budget on a wedding! Every now and then remind yourself it is for one day only albeit an important one. Ask yourself if you really REALLY need that extra decoration and whether anyone will notice if it’s not there.”

Anouska and Greig, 169

“Get creative – there are plenty of ways of saving money by upcycling items for your wedding. I bought an easel for our mount from a thrift shop and spray painted it gold myself.

You can also choose a weekday for your wedding instead of a weekend. This can save thousands of pounds. We had our wedding on a Sunday which was substantially cheaper than a Saturday.

And if you can, hold your ceremony in the same venue as the reception. Choosing one location rather than two will save money, and will also mean that you are not spending money on wedding cars and transportation.”

Jess and Paul, 168

“DIY! Source your own ‘extra bits’ and make some if you have time. Don’t over do it either – loads of people forgot the take their favours home at our wedding so I’m glad we didn’t over spend on them!”