CAROLINE BARNES

MAX FACTOR MAKE UP ARTIST

“Glitter of any shade looks beautiful at a wedding if applied in a very understated way. My favourite areas to apply glitter are with a very small brush in the inner corner of the eye and in the centre of the lid. The sparkle in the inner corner has a beautiful brightening effect on the eyes. Adding glitter to the centre of the lid allows a soft ash effect of light to come through every time you blink.”

Ensure your makeup bag is refreshed in time for the big day with our must have beauty list, fit for every bride and budget.

1 Give your eyes a subtle sparkle, create a metallic smokey eye or follow Caroline’s advice and add the glittering shadow to the corner of your eye. Max Factor Masterpiece nude Palette £11.99 | 2 Build and maintain flawless colour around your lash line with these precise shadow pencils. Glo Minerals £14.99 | 3 A natural body balm with a luxurious feel to gently hydrate and smooth your skin. Lucky Cloud Hydrating Body Balm £15 | 4 Big brows are on their way out. Keep things simple by enhancing your natural brow shape and smoothing stray hairs. Benefit Goof Proof Pencil £18.50 | 5 Gold details are a huge trend for wedding receptions, but why leave it there? Add a metallic lick of gold to your nails, too with Barry M Gold Digger nail paint £3.99 | 6 Brighten, re-hydrate and refresh tired eyes to diminish dark circles and fine lines, all in time for your big day. MZ Skin £65 for a pack of five eye masks | 7 Transform tired looking skin and ensure you have a perfect dewy glow. Max Factor Ageless Elixir Miracle Foundation £12.99 | 8 Optimise night-time healing (the time when your skin cells are most receptive) with an overnight mask created to visibly brighten skin. Liz Earle Superskin Overnight Mask £42 | 9 Replenish dry or weakened hair and enrich to the root with Coconut and Flax Seed Oils to nourish, hydrate and seal the hair shaft to protect against environmental stressors, and promote natural oil retention. Enriched with Shea Butter and 100% Paraben free. SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Range, from £10.99, Boots | 10 An all-natural vegan protein and fibre chocolate shake made from super greens, minerals, energising herbs, fruit and vegetables to support with a healthy lifestyle and eating plan. Clean and Lean Body Brilliance, £50, bodyism.com | 11 Energise your body for a more alert and vibrant you, featuring a blend of herbal ingredients traditionally used to stimulate well-being and encourage blood flow. I am recharged & I am beautiful tea infusion,£21, bodyism.com