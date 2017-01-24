A charming autumnal shoot brought to life by a team of innovative suppliers and shot by Photographer Eva Tarnok may just make you fall in love all over again with this moody yet nurturing season to carry off the most romantic wedding day.

An outdoor shoot was decided upon in the beautiful Cannizaro Park in Wimbledon, which allowed the perfect backdrop of bronzing ombre trees and romantic walkways. Whilst seasonal produce and weather appropriate accessories and clothing brought a sense of warmth, passion and character to the scene, the inspiration behind the look pointed heavily towards alternatives to the more conventional autumn colour palette of auburn oranges and golds alone to be one that incorporated a popular colour of 2017.

Shades of deep magenta purple: reminiscent of blackberry picking, pink skies, a harvest festival of fruits and wild coloured foliage contrasting heather, oxalis, buds and berries with soft blush blooms.

Strong, vibrant colours like rich red, soft plum and blush pink posed as base colours to create depth upon mixed shade floral centrepieces of purple and pink in both robust and dreamy textures together.

The stationary was designed and hand made by Judy Broad Calligraphy and delicately decorated with real leaf prints in bronze. A lavishly decorated naked cake was the work of Megan of Blossom & Crumb, became the showstopper of the table surrounded by glass cased candles, swathes of fabric and stems of rich greenery.

We were very lucky to have two gorgeous models who were a real couple which brought true feelings and emotions to the shoot, which really came across during the shoot and in the photographs.

CREDITS

L O C A T I O N Cannizaro park in Wimbledon

P H O T O G R A P H Y Eva Tarnok Photography

S T Y L I S T Andri Benson

S T Y L I S T A S S I S T A N T Noella Cantarelli & Dalma Tarnok

F E M A L E M O D E L Kristen Wojciechowski

M A L E M O D E L James Granstrom

H A I R + M A K E U P Katy from The Bridal Stylist

F L O W E R S Blue Sky Flowers

S T A T I O N E R Y Judy Broad Calligraphy

T A B L E S , C H A I R S + L A N T E R N S Stressfreehire

C A K E Blossom & Crumb

B R E A D Gail’s Artisan Bakery

V I D E O Rumen Vasilev