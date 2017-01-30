With almost a third of women saying Valentine’s Day is there preferred day for being proposed to! Events planner and founder of Your planning Angel, gives us her favourite proposal ideas to set you apart from the crowd!

The drone proposal

If you love your tech, attach (securely!) the engagement ring to your quadcopter and have it flown down to you while out walking with your partner. Appear to be as surprised by the drone as your partner is until it gets within reaching distance. Then, pull the ring off and pop the question.

The treasure hunt

If you love the outdoors, create a treasure hunt around one of your favourite locations. You could openly plan this with your partner as a fun activity with a load of friends. But, at the end of the trail, surprise them all with your proposal.

The pet proposal

If you already live together and have a pet cat or dog, get home early, pop some Champagne in the fridge and prepare a beautiful meal (or have the number of your favourite take away on speed dial). Put the ring on your pet’s collar and have them greet your partner as they walk in the door. As soon as they spot the ring, propose and celebrate your engagement with a chilled glass of bubbly and a great meal.

The puzzle proposal

This is one of my favourites. Embrace your inner geek by planning a relaxing afternoon at home, then casually suggest playing a puzzle. Bring out a personalised puzzle that, when completed, reads ‘Will you Marry me?’ Works really well with Scrabble, too.

Say it with cake

If your partner has a sweet tooth, how about ordering a batch of cupcakes spelling out ‘Will You Marry Me?’ in frosting and have them waiting on their arrival home from work?

The fake photoshoot

Tell your partner you’ve won a romantic couple’s photo shoot. What you’ve really done is hired a photographer to take photos of you in one of your favourite locations to capture your proposal. Get dressed up and then propose mid-shoot. You could then have a romantic engagement photo shoot to celebrate.

The Valentine’s proposal

On the days leading up to 14 February, plant Post-it notes or Valentine’s cards with sweet messages written on them around the house. Then on Valentine’s Day itself, present them with a box of chocolates containing… you guessed it… the ring.

