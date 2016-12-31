Amy & Damian

Damian had asked for my dad’s permission before he asked me to marry him two days after Valentine’s day. I was just about to pop with our second daughter and Damian had made a photo book of our story so far – it was beautiful and summed up our story perfectly. After I’d finished reading it he got down on one knee and proposed with an engagement ring he’d had designed and made for me.

hello

hello

hello

I found my Suzanne Neville ‘Willow’ dress at The Bride, St Albans. It featured lovely lace, a buttoned back and fishtail shape, and I teamed it with a lace jacket and a Jenny Packham sparkly belt. Even though I’d already bought a dress, I’d felt rushed into it and when I spotted ‘Willow’ I just knew it was the dress I had to wear when I got married.

My sister-in-law leant me her tiara for my ‘something borrowed’ and I purchased my jewellery from Liberty in Love.

“My gorgeous ‘Cinderella’ Emmy heels were a last-minute buy just 10 days before the wedding, but I loved them!”

Damian hired his suit from Impeccable Formalwear in Hatch End, along with the suits for the groomsmen. He looked so gorgeous and I was so happy to finally be standing next to him, holding his hand – I was so nervous I’d trip walking down the aisle!

“My five adult bridesmaids wore the nude pink ‘Middleton’ dress from Kaliko – the lace backs complemented my dress beautifully and they flattered all their figures.”

I also had six little bridesmaids, my two daughters and four nieces, who wore John Lewis lace dresses. My daughters’ dresses had added appliqués to match my sparkly belt.

We hired Team Glam from Essex for all the bridesmaids’ hair and makeup, but because there were so many of us I had my hairdresser from Hob, Hatch End come to do my hair and Saha Ase do my makeup using MAC products. Have your makeup trial relatively close to your wedding date so you know what it will look like in similar light.

Our best man’s father gave the service in my dad’s church, which was wonderful! We had readings from 1 Corinthians 13 and ‘Love is a temporary madness’ from Captain Corelli’s Mandolin.

“I wanted a day that was really romantic, filled with twinkly lights and flowers.”

I bought tons of silver vases from a company I found in Wedding Ideas because I loved the way the mercury glass looked, especially when it was reflecting the twinkling lights hanging in the barn. We also covered the chairs in lace tiebacks to match my dress.

The flowers were sourced from a wholesalers to keep costs down and then the team at Sweetpea & Ivy, along with my bridesmaids, helped me to put together all the vases the night before the wedding.

My lovely friend Sarah, from Sarah Alford Cakes & Cupcakes, made our beautiful wedding cake as a gift for us!

You can’t beat live music, so during our reception drinks and breakfast Apollo Strings played, before a duo band by Matt Strafford took over in the evening – they were also absolutely brilliant!