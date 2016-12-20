Take time out from shopping and sight seeing to relax with your loved one, treating them to a delicious Afternoon Tea while looking out over Trafalgar Square. Alternatively, indulge your best girls and ask them to be your bridesmaids over a glass of bubbles, sandwiches and scones!

Heading to London for a festive few days of Christmas shopping? Whether you’re dashing around for last-minute gifts with your best girls or heading up to the big city for a romantic trip to see the Christmas lights with your husband to be, a visit to The Amba Hotel Charing Cross should definitely be on your to-do list!

Perfectly located in the heart of London, the Grade II-listed building combines its 150-year-old heritage with modern comforts and technology. The hotel boasts 239 stylish bedrooms and nine event rooms – including The Ballroom and The Terrace. Some of the event rooms look out over Charing Cross train station, so you can while away the afternoon with some train spotting and people watching.

We headed over to The Amba Hotel Charing Cross to try out the Festive Afternoon Tea. On approach the hotel strikes you as grand and, being centrally located, finding it was a piece of cake. We headed straight to the hotel’s restaurant, The Terrace, which offers all-day dining where you can enjoy everything from and afternoon tea to cocktails. The Terrace is beautifully decorated, with fabulous chandelier and panoramic windows looking out onto bustling Trafalgar Square below.

After a glass of sparkling wine on arrival, we feasted on Aged Keen’s farmhouse cheddar and onion chutney, English ham and sundried tomato paste and cucumber, free range egg and cream cheese sandwiches as well as brioche rolls topped with crème fresh and smoked salmon. After our delicious savory plate, we enjoyed a selection of sweet treats including scones with clotted cream and strawberry preserve, gingerbread and mincemeat flavored macarons and miniature chocolate logs, all washed down with a choice of teas or coffee. It really was a scrumptious treat!

Visit between the 20th and the 24th December to indulge in the Festive Afternoon Tea for just £35, including a glass of sparkling wine on arrival. Available Monday to Friday between 2.30pm and 6.30pm. The hotel can cater for all dietary requirements, just be sure to let them know of any allergies before you visit.