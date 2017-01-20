You’ve already decided what wedding photographs you want. You might even have handed your photographer a list to make sure none get missed. They’ll be arriving in time to capture those precious girly moments getting ready – but will they capture all your carefully chosen details in accessories photos, too?

While jewellery and accessories are definitely a bridal essential, they are often forgotten from the photos list. When you’re wearing the prettiest shoes, jewellery and hairpieces ever though, won’t you want to look back on it?

While every bride hopes to keep these precious heirlooms forever, you never know what might happen, so make sure these accessories photos are on your must-have list. You’ll love looking back at all your glittering accessory choices, and we haven’t even mentioned those gorgeous rings…

shoot-lifestyle.co.uk katymelling.com

Whether you’ll be strutting your stuff down the aisle in Cinderella shoes or going for a fun pair of flats, make sure they are photographed. Your feet will probably never feel so fabulous again (especially if you’ve treated yourself to some big day Jimmy Choos!).

On or off, staged or lifestyle shots as you slip your heels in – the artistic options for photographs are endless. They’ll be tucked beneath your dress most of the day, so let them take centre stage in your accessories photos. It’s the perfect way to capture all the little details – the lucky sixpence in your shoe, his and hers, personalised…

It can also be all too easy to forget the all-important ring photographs. On the day you officially put a ring on it, celebrate exactly that! While it’s lovely to snap them on your fingers once you’ve become husband and wife, you can also get really pretty ones using props like this. Hang them on a slender branch, balance them on old books, place them on top of conkers… we’ve seen (and loved) it all!

louisebjorling.com mirrorimaging.co.uk

The little details will have a lot of memories and importance to you. You spent a long time choosing the perfect jewellery, hair accessories and perfume, so of course you’ll want to remember them. Combine your smaller pieces in one photograph for pretty results.

Don’t forget your man’s accessories, too! If you’ll have a photographer joining him on the wedding morning, make sure they are briefed to capture your partner’s groomswear additions. Think pocket watches, cufflinks, tie pins, buttonholes, watches… And if not? Schedule in a few minutes with your photographer to catch the details during your couples portraits instead.

What accessories photos have you got planned?