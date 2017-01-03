It’s going to define your day and appear in all the photos, so choosing the right venue for you is essential!

USE THE INTERNET

The internet is the best thing to happen to wedding planning! You can whittle down the numbers of potential wedding venues just by looking through their photos and locations. You can also see what’s out there and choose what type of venue is right for you.

PICK YOUR STYLE

With so many different types of venue to choose from, it’s best to work out exactly the style you want for your wedding. From boho barns to fairytale castles, pick what suits you best and go with it.

VISIT AS MANY AS YOU CAN

No amount of photos can compare to seeing a venue in person so try to see as many as you can, and more than once, too! That means guided tours, open days and evenings, all of which will give you a clearer idea of what the venue has on offer

BE REALISTIC

It’s not always fun being sensible but you don’t want to end up blowing all your money on the venue alone. You set a budget for a reason, so try not to get carried away!

CHECK THE LOGISTICS

How far away is the venue? Does it have accommodation? Can it hold all of your guests?These are just a few of the logistical questions you should be asking when considering a venue. You can’t have too much information when it comes to wedding venues.

PRIORITISE AND COMPROMISE

Make a list of priorities and ensure potential venues can accommodate it to make sure you’re not disappointed after booking.You might not always be able to get everything you want so be willing to compromise on some things to get others.

CHECK YOUR CREATIVE FREEDOM

If you’ve been planning like crazy on Pinterest then you’ve no doubt found some amazing ways to decorate your venue. There might be rules in place about what you can and cannot do, though, so always make sure you tell your venue your plans. It’s better to get an early ‘no’ than to find out on the day!

Country House Wedding Venues is the UK’s most exclusive wedding venue club; a collection of stunning wedding venues from country houses, castles and manor homes to boutique hotels and contemporary barns. They help couples find their perfect wedding venue no matter where they are in the UK or what type of wedding they are looking for. Their team of wedding venue specialists are always on hand to help brides and grooms find the setting of their dreams, so we spoke to them to find out their tips for finding the ideal wedding venue for your special day!

For more information and to find your dream wedding venue…

V I S I T wedding-venues.co.uk