Let’s be brutally honest: most of us want our weddings to be the best their guests ever attend.

And while weddings are absolutely more about celebrating lasting love and commitment – and not an excuse for an ego boost – it is only natural that you want your nearest and dearest to have the time of their lives too.

So how do you pull of the party of a lifetime, which has fun, romance and tradition all balanced in perfect harmony? With these 11 ways to wow your guests, of course!

Let the magic happen

If you’ve not yet considered adding a magician to your entertainment line up, it’s time to think again. Forget the dull rabbit from a hat trick of your childhood and let an experienced magician or illusionist have you and your guests in raptures, whether they’re putting on a show after the wedding breakfast or simply performing smaller tricks for groups while you’re away having your photographs taken.

Add a touch of sparkle

Don’t panic grooms, we aren’t giving your bride an excuse to buy more bling! This kind of sparkle is more of the bonfire night kind. Fill metal pails with sparklers stood in sand or enlist the help of a local fireworks company to put on a bright show. Just remember that by the time it’s dark it might also be chilly, so have blankets on hand for guests to cuddle up and enjoy the show with.

Confetti canons

It can feel like there’s a lot of pressure on you for your first dance – most of us certainly aren’t used to dancing in front of so many people! But don’t balk at the idea of a confetti canon for fear that it will only make this big moment scarier. There’s a good argument that it will actually do the opposite. As the confetti showers down, it will distract some of the attention away from you and make for an incredible photograph.

Feathered friends

If you’re wildlife lovers or simply will be holding your wedding at a venue with its own falconry, why not wow your guests with a bird display during your drinks reception? Flying owls and different birds of prey are all popular options, whether you want to watch the handler do it all or get stuck in yourselves!

Romantic gestures

If you like the sound of including animals but aren’t quite brave enough for birds of prey, why not try a traditional dove release instead like this stunning couple did? Or even a butterfly release? Again, this is a brilliant opportunity to get some very special photographs, so keep your photographer handy for this one!

Surprise!

Some of our real couples make a big impression with a big surprise of their own. What hidden talents could you show your guests? We’ve seen brides take to the stage to drum alongside their band, best men perform a song or two, and even a bride’s dressmaker become a DJ for a set. The possibilities are limitless.

Rock a routine

It doesn’t have to be for your first dance if that sounds too daunting. Why not gather together your bridesmaids and groomsmen for a few dance rehearsals before the big day? Then as the first dance ends and you want the floor to be filled, they can swoop in and join you for a show-stopping routine! You’ll get your guests’ attention and have the dance floor full in no time because they’ll be joining a crowd, not the odd one out.

Care for a caricature?

We’ve seen some fantastic featured weddings in our 13 years of Wedding Ideas that involve a caricaturist. Whether they keep your guests entertained during the drinks reception or create humorous works of art into the evening too, they’re sure to be a talking point and a well-loved keepsake!

Luminous lighting

To wow your guests, you need to throw a great party with that special something to put on a really great show. It needn’t always be about hiring in entertainment, though. You can make your venue look every bit the showstopper you envisage with the help of lighting. Bathe walls in a colourful glow of up-lighting or create a shower of starry lights above you, the choice is yours…

Flash mob style

Not limited to group dances in public spaces, why not enlist a few close friends and family members to pull off the ultimate surprise for your guests? I attended a wedding a few years ago where the bride’s close family, myself included, interrupted the maid of honour’s speech with a group sing along to a song that summed up the couple completely. It was a personal touch and a real crowd pleaser, plus doing it as a group took a lot of the pressure off…

Garden games gone wild

If lawn games feel a little too tame for your tastes, why not turn the garden games up a notch with a larger instalment? Bouncy castles, inflatable games or even a tipi dedicated to snooker and casino tables will each bring something special. You’d be surprised how many of your more mature guests will jump at the chance to be a child again!