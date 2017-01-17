If you would never be seen in an elaborate ball gown, why start now?

Your wedding day should be completely and utterly you, and that includes your dress. You should both feel and look your beautiful best, and if that’s more bohemian than traditionally bridal, you’re in luck. We bring you our pick of 11 relaxed wedding dresses that will make you feel amazing and ooze the laid-back attitude that you’re all about.

Let’s start with House of Ollichon, renowned for their bridal jumpsuits for the alternative and fun-loving bride. If you’d prefer to have a skirt to swing about while you dance, they’ve got a great range of separates to choose from, too. ‘Le Fay’ combines traditional lace with an understated two-piece design – does it get more relaxed?

A lace trim and overlay are all this simple dress needs to make it stylish. Relaxed brides will love the simplicity, not just of this gown’s embellishments, but of the shape of the dress too.

Floating fabrics are the way to go for a dress that doesn’t feel restrictive. The skirt of ‘Emelia’ looks effortlessly light and is just waiting to blow in the wind…

A simple style tip to make your look less formal is to stray away from white or ivory. Why not try instead antique white, champagne, blush or even coral or blue…

Relaxed wedding dresses needn’t be empty of embellishments – this time it’s all about the fit to keep your bridal look laid-back. This True Bride gown features the lace and fanciful sparkles of more traditional wedding dresses, but the capped sleeves and slightly billowy bodice give it a less formal feel. Accessorize with bohemian touches to enhance the look – think hair vines entwined in a long, slightly pulled out fishtail braid… Here’s how to nail your boho bridal hair, step by step.

Channel the festival vibe with ‘Avery’ from Maggie Sottero. The illusion plunging lace neckline flows into an understated, airy skirt that would look perfect worn with a meadow backdrop.

Simpler, more relaxed styles can still look ultra chic thanks to the choice of fabrics. Materials that are glossy but still fluid work best.

A signature of summer style and all the relaxation that entails are crop tops and skirts. Let your wedding outfit suggest just such times by choosing a two-piece dress like Mori Lee’s style ‘6856’ shown here.

Nothing defines relaxed wedding dresses better than loose, floaty fabric overlays. Whether you introduce them over your shoulders and bodice as seen here or in other parts of your gown, it is one of the simplest ways to create a more bohemian style.

‘DO32B’ by Alexia flirts with both the ideas of tradition and a more relaxed approach, with structured embroidery that cascades softly into billowing chiffon.

Likewise, while 1920’s style is synonymous with Gatbsy-esque glamour, this gown by Veromia proves that it can still have a relaxed and fun feel. Just think of how those tassel layers will swish as you walk down the aisle and hit the dance floor later on!

Which of these relaxed wedding dresses has caught your eye?